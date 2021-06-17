Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige

Key Stats: 1.68 takedowns per 15 minutes, 2.95 strikes landed per minute, 3.36 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: Ige is a well-rounded fighter whose overall skillset is perhaps greater than its individual parts. Talented and fundamentally sound everywhere, Ige isn’t a standout striker or wrestler, but his ability to blend the two and present danger everywhere in the fight allows him to make the most of his fight IQ and tenacity. His boxing has gone from slightly wild to much tighter and smoother each time out, and his wrestling ability helps him keep opponents off-kilter in the fight. He is remarkably tough and composed, which allows him to welcome brawls as they come.

Watch The Fight On ESPN+

What to Look For in the Fight: Ige is the better grappler of the two, or at the very least uses his grappling more often in fights, so that could be his avenue to early success. However, Jung’s defensive wrestling is strong, and he has a knack for finding a short punch as opponents try to enter on a shot. If the fight stays on the feet, Ige has shown a real drive and pace when he wants to pour on pressure, and he’s unafraid of absorbing a shot to land the right one himself. This fight could turn into a methodical kind of brawl with each fighter showing patience before unloading a combination which the other will answer with their own flurry.