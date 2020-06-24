Significant Stats: June 27 Edition

In the co-main event, an edgy brawler-vs-submission-artist matchup goes down when Mike Perry and Mickey Gall square up. The fight is crucial in both fighters’ journey to earn a shot at a top 15 opponent sooner rather than later. While the card features plenty of intriguing matchups, the prelim bout between Luis Pena and Khama Worthy promises to showcase two of the more idiosyncratic fighters with two of the best nicknames on the roster (“Violent Bob Ross” and “The Death Star,” respectively).

To get an idea on how all these fights might shape up in the Octagon, we dive into the statistics and look for what trends could rise take place on the canvas this Saturday.

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of June 24, 2020, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)