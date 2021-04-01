Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Font Vs. Garbrandt | UFC Fantasy

Key Stats: 1.58 knockdowns per 15 minutes (1st all-time among BW), 64.8% significant strike defense (tied-5th), 3.35 strikes landed per minute

What It Means: “No Love” is a dynamic fighter, possessing stunning speed and power, particularly in his hands. When he fights patiently, he is technically sound and a difficult flurry of movement and strikes to solve. His defensive movement is shifty and keeps him right in position to counter or showboat, both of which he enjoys. When he loads up, he’s vulnerable to a big shot himself, but his power is devastating.

What to Look For in the Fight: While both fighters mix things up relatively well – Garbrandt has the better grappling credentials – this fight should spend most of its time in the standup game. Font’s jab is crucial in how it could disrupt Garbrandt’s timing and distance management, but Garbrandt’s speed is a gameplan breaker. Garbrandt mixes kicks in a bit more than Font as well and could use that to chop the legs of his opponent, who often uses a boxing-based stance.