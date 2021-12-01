Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Key Stats: 3.63 strikes landed per minute, 56% takedown accuracy, 61% striking defense

What It Means: Since finding his flow at bantamweight, Aldo has shown a patient and methodical approach to his fights. He is rock-solid defensively, relying on active hands and quickness to prevent his opponents from catching much of a rhythm offensively. Once he does open up, it’s explosive, and he loves to dig to the body with his left hand. While he doesn’t kick as much as he once did, it’s still a great weapon for him. Aldo’s counter striking is sharp as well, punishing opponents when they start to force things offensively. Grappling-wise, he has a good sense of control once he gets the fight to the ground and he takes advantage of any windows to dish out some ground-and-pound.

What to Look For in the Fight: When Font is at his sharpest, he is managing and controlling the tempo and distance of the fight and prefers to take the center of the Octagon. Where Aldo has been sharp is on the outside, slipping and evading before getting his own game going once his opponent is frustrated. If Font overreaches, Aldo has shown sharp timing to get the fight into a grappling scramble and find some control. Aldo could find success with low kicks if he wants to disrupt Font’s jabbing game. As the fight grows, the mid-fight adjustments are all the more crucial in what should be a technical battle.

Co-Main Event: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev

Brad Riddell