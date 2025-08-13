Significant Stats | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Key Stats: 0.07% bottom position percentage (1st all-time), 5.36 strikes landed per minute, 4.31 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes

What It Means: Chimaev is the meeting point of reckless abandon and elite skills in mixed martial arts. Plan A for “Borz” is and always will be grappling. His takedowns are lightning-fast, explosive and often come from a greater distance than most opponents regularly see. He is not easily discouraged, but he is confident in his ability to land powerful punches before shooting on his opponent’s legs once again. He has basic, but effective, boxing, and he carries respectable power, which allows him to implement his wrestling even more effectively.

What to Look For in the Fight: At this point, it’s best not to predict too much when it comes to a Du Plessis fight. Not only does his style make it difficult to imagine how the fight will actually go, but he continues to refine that style and improve with each fight. It might not look pretty, but it continues to work at the highest level. The big question mark with every Chimaev fight, however, is whether his opponent can defend the inevitable grappling. Du Plessis has shown decent defense in the past, and if the bout can go past the first round, he has the resilience, cardio and power to put Chimaev in some really difficult situations. Chimaev is going to go 100 miles-per-hour right off the bat, though, so those questions should get answered rather quickly.

Co-Main Event: Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico

Lerone Murphy