Significant Stats | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of August 13, 2025, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus Du Plessis
Key Stats: 6.12 strikes landed per minute (4th), 50% takedown accuracy (4th), 9-fight win streak (tied 3rd all-time among MW)
What It Means: “Stillknocks” is anything but conventional. Everything about his approach feels off-beat and unique, but it has proven incredibly effective all the same. On the feet, Du Plessis favors blitzing his opponents when at long range, utilizing his athleticism and relying on his strength if he moves into a clinch situation. Du Plessis also has some pretty rapid and powerful kicks, especially from his front leg. In the grappling realm, Du Plessis exhibits great strength, and he makes good use of different trips when he can secure a body lock.
Khamzat Chimaev
Key Stats: 0.07% bottom position percentage (1st all-time), 5.36 strikes landed per minute, 4.31 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: Chimaev is the meeting point of reckless abandon and elite skills in mixed martial arts. Plan A for “Borz” is and always will be grappling. His takedowns are lightning-fast, explosive and often come from a greater distance than most opponents regularly see. He is not easily discouraged, but he is confident in his ability to land powerful punches before shooting on his opponent’s legs once again. He has basic, but effective, boxing, and he carries respectable power, which allows him to implement his wrestling even more effectively.
What to Look For in the Fight: At this point, it’s best not to predict too much when it comes to a Du Plessis fight. Not only does his style make it difficult to imagine how the fight will actually go, but he continues to refine that style and improve with each fight. It might not look pretty, but it continues to work at the highest level. The big question mark with every Chimaev fight, however, is whether his opponent can defend the inevitable grappling. Du Plessis has shown decent defense in the past, and if the bout can go past the first round, he has the resilience, cardio and power to put Chimaev in some really difficult situations. Chimaev is going to go 100 miles-per-hour right off the bat, though, so those questions should get answered rather quickly.
Co-Main Event: Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
Lerone Murphy
Key Stats: 54% significant striking accuracy (8th all-time among FW), +2.05 striking differential (6th all-time among FW), 52% takedown defense
What It Means: Murphy is a technical striker with sniper-like accuracy and patience. Even in close quarters and back-and-forth exchanges, he rarely, if ever, overcommits on a strike, and he is mindful of potential takedown attempts, as well. He mixes his strikes well, taking a true kickboxing approach to exchanges on the feet. Murphy also has decent timing on anti-grappling strikes such as knees and uppercuts. If he feels like he is having success at distance, Murphy is strong at fighting on the backfoot and using his footwork to dictate the pace and range of the fight.
Aaron Pico
Key Stats: N/A (UFC Debut)
What It Means: With both Olympic-level wrestling and Golden Gloves boxing in his locker, Aaron Pico is a pressure-heavy athlete who knows who he is as a fighter. He has good, fundamental footwork, which allows him to walk his opponents down, and his boxing is crisp and heavy enough to get the respect of his opponents. He keeps things simple but effective with his hands, trusting his jab, cross and lead hook to the head or body to get the job done. When his opponent covers up or backs up, he’ll shoot on their legs. If they break the clinch, Pico likes landing a body punch or elbow off the break. He will throw the occasional kick, but most of his work is done with his hands in terms of the standup. His wrestling is predictably solid, and he likes to dish good ground-and-pound when in his opponent’s guard.
What to Look For in the Fight: This isn’t a clean striker-vs-grappler matchup, although each man’s path to victory point in opposite directions. Pico has heavy enough striking to get respect from Murphy, and Murphy’s takedown defense could and should hold up on at least the first few shots. Murphy will either need to use his footwork on the outside or stay on the front foot and force Pico to shoot a takedown with his back closer to the Octagonside. Murphy’s long-range weapons will be important, and Pico will have to stay aware of any knees coming his way.
Other Fights to Watch (Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates)
Geoff Neal
Key Stats: 0.92 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (6th), 5.05 strikes landed per minute, 51% striking accuracy
What It Means: “Handz of Steel” is an athletic, technically sharp, southpaw striker. When he is feeling comfortable, Neal’s footwork allows him to set up some creative angles and opens opportunities to land his favored strikes: a left straight and a left high kick. He has a sharp jab and rear uppercut, as well, but he is patient about setting up his weapons and getting inside the pocket.
Carlos Prates
Key Stats: 1.99 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (2nd all-time among MW), 3.6 strikes landed per minute, 54% striking accuracy
What It Means: Prates fights with the cool confidence you’d expect from a man who secured his last 10 wins via knockout. His long frame (6-foot-1, 78-inch reach) allows him to snipe his opponents from a distance. He likes to wade forward and set traps for his heavier punches and more devastating kicks, but he doesn’t often force the issue.
What to Look For in the Fight: Generally, Prates is at his best when he can measure his opponent, get his timing and range and then open up. Neal, while holding as much knockout power himself, is able to get on his bike and shift angles a bit more fluidly. He might find success utilizing that lateral movement to get Prates slightly out of position before finding a home for his left-sided attacks.