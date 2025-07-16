Significant Stats | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Key Stats: 11 KO/TKO wins (tied 3rd all-time), 15 total fight night bonuses (tied 4th all-time), 22 wins (tied 5th all-time)

What It Means: “The Diamond” possesses some of the smoothest boxing to go along with thudding power. Out of his southpaw stance, Poirier keeps a nice guard with a modified shoulder-roll defense, and his counters out of there are dangerous as he rolls with a shot. Poirier is adept at making reads while lead-hand fighting, and he’s also strong at setting up low leg kicks, whether he is in an open or closed stance against his opponent.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight figures to play out almost exclusively on the feet. Holloway has built himself into a legitimate 155er, but Poirier will still likely be the bigger, stronger and more powerful athlete in the Octagon. Holloway will need to break up Poirier’s timing by changing the rhythm of his combinations and feints, while Poirier can’t get caught against the side of the Octagon as a stationary target. When Holloway fought Gaethje, he executed a patient gameplan while still putting pressure on “The Highlight,” and his work against Poirier figures to be similar. There isn’t much chance of grappling in this fight, but if they do get in a scramble, watch for Poirier to give his guillotine one more shot.

