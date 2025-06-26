Significant Stats | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Key Stats: 20 finishes (1st all-time), 16 submissions (1st all-time), 20 total fight night bonuses (1st all-time)

What It Means: “Do Bronxs” is a fighter’s fighter who also happens to have some of the highest level of jiu jitsu you’ll see in a mixed martial arts fight. Whether he is on his back or initiating the scramble, his threats are fast and intricate. If he gets on someone’s back, the fight is as close to over as one could imagine. On the feet, he has an ever-sharpening Muay Thai-based attack. He has a dangerous game from the clinch, where he lands knees and elbows with frequency. From distance, he has pretty clean striking and powerful punches without needing to wind up very much, and he has a varied kicking game.

What to Look For in the Fight: With both fighters generally wanting to stalk forward and cut the Octagon off as they pin their opponent to the cage, collisions are nearly guaranteed. Topuria generally fights better on the inside but has the athleticism to dart into the pocket with a big combination before bouncing back out of range. Meanwhile, Oliveira likes to use long-range weapons before walking into a knee or getting into a clinch to do damage there. As far as the grappling goes, Oliveira’s gnarly jiu jitsu is always a threat, but Topuria is confident in his ability to mitigate the danger and smother any potential submission opportunities.

Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja