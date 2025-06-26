Significant Stats | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of June 25, 2025, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria
Key Stats: 4.69 strikes landed per minute, 2.02 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, 0.99 knockdowns per 15 minutes (4th among FW)
What It Means: The former featherweight champion possesses one of the most lethal all-around skillsets in the UFC. While his knockout power and boxing prowess have occupied the headlines since he joined the promotion, Topuria’s grappling is arguably his best asset. A black belt in jiu jitsu, Topuria is a wicked strong and intelligent wrestler with a keen sense of finding a submission. On the feet, however, his striking is as advertised. He generally only throws kicks to his opponent’s legs, but he does so effectively. His hands are smooth, powerful and he sets things up with small feints and footwork beautifully. Topuria’s best combinations come from combining heavy hooks to the body with strikes up top, and he varies his targets well.
Charles Oliveira
Key Stats: 20 finishes (1st all-time), 16 submissions (1st all-time), 20 total fight night bonuses (1st all-time)
What It Means: “Do Bronxs” is a fighter’s fighter who also happens to have some of the highest level of jiu jitsu you’ll see in a mixed martial arts fight. Whether he is on his back or initiating the scramble, his threats are fast and intricate. If he gets on someone’s back, the fight is as close to over as one could imagine. On the feet, he has an ever-sharpening Muay Thai-based attack. He has a dangerous game from the clinch, where he lands knees and elbows with frequency. From distance, he has pretty clean striking and powerful punches without needing to wind up very much, and he has a varied kicking game.
What to Look For in the Fight: With both fighters generally wanting to stalk forward and cut the Octagon off as they pin their opponent to the cage, collisions are nearly guaranteed. Topuria generally fights better on the inside but has the athleticism to dart into the pocket with a big combination before bouncing back out of range. Meanwhile, Oliveira likes to use long-range weapons before walking into a knee or getting into a clinch to do damage there. As far as the grappling goes, Oliveira’s gnarly jiu jitsu is always a threat, but Topuria is confident in his ability to mitigate the danger and smother any potential submission opportunities.
Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France
Alexandre Pantoja
Key Stats: 7 finishes (tied 1st all-time among FLW), 47.4% takedown accuracy (8th all-time among FLW), 4 title wins (2nd all-time among FLW)
What It Means: Pantoja is a gritty fighter who combines a high skill level with a great amount of willpower. That’s not a knock on his actual technical abilities—his grappling is particularly great—but his ability to threaten in all areas at an exhausting and suffocating pace is arguably his best attribute. When his opponent starts to gain any momentum, Pantoja has a keen sense of scoring a takedown or landing a big combination to put things back in the balance. His striking is flatfooted, but aggressive, and he strings takedowns off those combinations effectively.
Kai Kara-France
Key Stats: 3 KO/TKO wins (tied-6th all-time among FLW), 8 knockdowns landed (2nd all-time among FLW), 88% takedown defense (3rd all-time among FLW)
What It Means: “Don’t Blink” is arguably the premier knockout artist in the flyweight division. Kara-France isn’t the most physically imposing, but his ability to land powerful punches in a technical manner is what makes him such a tricky problem for opponents. Whether it’s with a big overhand, an uppercut, or a heavy shot at the end of a combination, the Kiwi just finds a way to land a big shot. He can also connect while switching stances in the middle of a striking sequence, which makes his distance management tricky. Kara-France’s defensive grappling is tight. He likes to get his work done early with footwork and circling off the Octagon, but he also has shown great break-in-case-of-emergency defense.
What to Look For in the Fight: While this projects as a striker-vs-grappler matchup, Pantoja has shown a willingness and ability to stand and trade with the stronger strikers at 125 pounds. He loves to drag a fight into a messier affair before shooting in on his opponent’s legs for a takedown to steal rounds and momentum. Kara-France will have to defend several shots, and he won’t ever find a dejected Pantoja if he is successful in keeping the fight on the feet. That said, Kara-France will need to take his chances when they come. Pantoja hasn’t been finished in his career, but if someone can do it, it’s the City Kickboxing representative. However, Pantoja has all the tools in his locker to find the finish in his own right, particularly if he can find his way to Kara-France’s back.
Other Fight to Watch (Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van)
Brandon Royval
Key Stats: +1.4 striking differential (4th all-time among FLW), 3 submission wins (tied-4th all-time among FLW), 4.46 strikes landed per minute (8th all-time among FLW)
What It Means: The self-proclaimed most entertaining fighter in the division often lives up to that expectation with a high work rate and a willingness to just try stuff sometimes. In general, he is light on his feet and likes to pepper opponents with long-range strikes, especially with light jabs and kicks before going into a spinning attack or initiating a grappling exchange. He is active when wrestling and can find a tricky submission whether he is on top or off his back.
Joshua Van
Key Stats: 8.2 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time), +2.94 striking differential (1st all-time among FLW), 81.1% takedown defense (tied-6th all-time among FLW)
What It Means: Van is a sharp and active striker with a slick boxing game and an improving understanding of his range and distance. He works best when on the front-foot and pressuring his opponent against the Octagon fence, and he likes to mix up his targets. His body work is one of his best traits, and he is able to break opponents down over time with that work downstairs.
What to Look For in the Fight: Everything about this fight points to a high-octane, fast-paced affair. Royval is fine fighting on the outside, but his ability to grapple will come in handy against Van, whose defensive wrestling is strong but still in its early stages of development. His athleticism is a big help, but Royval is a long and wiry athlete who will pounce on any mistakes in a scramble. Van’s boxing is tight, and if he can walk Royval down and wrangle him, he has the ability to land heavy shots, but he shouldn’t expect to wear down the former title challenger too much.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.