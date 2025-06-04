Significant Stats | UFC 316 Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2

Key Stats: +3.31 striking differential (5th all-time), 9 total fight night bonuses (1st all-time among BW), 61.5% (1st all-time among BW)

What It Means: O’Malley is a sniper with real knockout power, which makes him one of the most dynamic and entertaining fighters to watch in the bantamweight division. “Suga,” when at his best, is a master of dictating the pace and distance of a fight. Whether he is switching stances to open up different angles within a combination or throwing myriad kicks to his opponent’s body and legs, O’Malley does best when he has space to operate. Because of that, his boxing on the inside is a little underrated. O’Malley has shown a decent defensive grappling ability, and he is quite confident in his jiu jitsu, as well, although he hasn’t shown much of it in the Octagon so far.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

What to Look For in the Fight: Dvalshvili dominated their first meeting, but O’Malley claims he wasn’t 100 percent going into the fight, which hindered his ability to use his footwork and defend takedowns. To be fair to the former champion, nobody has cracked the code on the Georgian for about seven years, but if anyone has the ability to time Dvalishvili and find a finishing shot, it’s O’Malley. Dvalishvili must be mindful of the weapons coming his way, but if he can swarm O’Malley and prevent him from finding his rhythm, the rematch could look a lot like the first installment

Co-Main Event: Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison

Julianna Peña