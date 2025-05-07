Significant Stats | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Key Stats: 1.64 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (4th all-time among WW), 6.62 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among WW), 70% takedown defense

What It Means: Jack Della Maddalena has a very fluid striking style. He likes to poke and prod from range with jabs and body kicks, but once he engages in a real way, he strings together long combinations. His boxing is particularly slick, and he mixes his shots to the body often. His defensive grappling is solid, and he appears flexible and dexterous with his limbs when scrambling.

What to Look For in the Fight: All signs point toward a striker-vs-grappler matchup. Although the champion’s confidence in his striking is evident and earned, Muhammad’s best bet for victory is to mix his game together frequently and keep Della Maddalena on the back foot. Even if Della Maddalena picks up a rhythm, his long combinations will provide Muhammad with the chance to slip a shot and get to the Australian’s hips. Kicks will be important for Della Maddalena’s offense. If he can mix those strikes in and stuff the takedowns that inevitably come off those attacks, he could have success controlling the distance and thus the exchanges on the feet.

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko