Significant Stats | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Key Stats: 6:55 average fight time (3rd shortest all-time among FW), 1.3 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (4th all-time among FW), 3.03 submissions averaged per 15 minutes (1st all-time among FW)

What It Means: Diego Lopes starts his fights like a bat out of hell, but he does so with an extremely high skill level. He swarms his opponents with pressure and has excellent boxing, especially on the inside. He generates a lot of power without having to overextend himself, and part of that comes from his confidence in his grappling. Whether he is on top or playing off his back, Lopes has a knack for finding a submission, or at least threatening one, so as to create a scramble situation.

What to Look For in the Fight: Volkanovski took the last 14 months to rest and recharge following two knockout losses in the span of four months, so he will enter the fight with a lot of questions swirling around him regarding rest and his chin. Lopes is an opponent who will ask those questions from “The Great” almost immediately. If the fight can play out over several rounds, Volkanovski has the track record for growing stronger as the fight goes while Lopes has yet to go five rounds in the Octagon. However, Lopes’ finishing record proves he is dangerous in every moment of the fight, and the 36-year-old Volkanovski will have to be mindful of all the dangers coming his way. Volkanovski will likely have to rely on his speed and cardio to keep Lopes on the backfoot, but whether he can do that by mixing up his martial arts as usual will come into question considering Lopes’ grappling abilities.

