Significant Stats | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of April 9, 2025, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
Alexander Volkanovski
Key Stats: +2.96 striking differential (1st all-time among FW), 6.74 strikes landed per minute (4thall-time among FW), 16:54 average fight time (longest all-time among FW)
What It Means: Skill for skill, “The Great” is one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet. His best work is done on the feet, but the way he blends in wrestling or defends takedowns when needed makes him all the trickier to solve. On the feet, he is a quick and diverse striker. Despite his smaller frame, he does well to fight on the outside behind a surprisingly long jab and leg kicks. From there, he is masterful at making adjustments in the fight to get into his range and string together combinations. His cardio, pace and overall Fight IQ make him one of the best to walk into the Octagon.
Diego Lopes
Key Stats: 6:55 average fight time (3rd shortest all-time among FW), 1.3 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (4th all-time among FW), 3.03 submissions averaged per 15 minutes (1st all-time among FW)
What It Means: Diego Lopes starts his fights like a bat out of hell, but he does so with an extremely high skill level. He swarms his opponents with pressure and has excellent boxing, especially on the inside. He generates a lot of power without having to overextend himself, and part of that comes from his confidence in his grappling. Whether he is on top or playing off his back, Lopes has a knack for finding a submission, or at least threatening one, so as to create a scramble situation.
What to Look For in the Fight: Volkanovski took the last 14 months to rest and recharge following two knockout losses in the span of four months, so he will enter the fight with a lot of questions swirling around him regarding rest and his chin. Lopes is an opponent who will ask those questions from “The Great” almost immediately. If the fight can play out over several rounds, Volkanovski has the track record for growing stronger as the fight goes while Lopes has yet to go five rounds in the Octagon. However, Lopes’ finishing record proves he is dangerous in every moment of the fight, and the 36-year-old Volkanovski will have to be mindful of all the dangers coming his way. Volkanovski will likely have to rely on his speed and cardio to keep Lopes on the backfoot, but whether he can do that by mixing up his martial arts as usual will come into question considering Lopes’ grappling abilities.
Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler
Key Stats: 4.49 strikes landed per minute, 9:18 average fight time, 1.59 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: “Iron” is an all gas, no brakes kind of fighter who is a fight fan’s dream. At times, Chandler seems to choose the most entertaining avenue to fight rather than taking the easiest path to victory, but his skill and mental toughness buoy that approach in a big way. He carries major power in every strike he throws, and his frame, while shorter, is sneaky long, and he has a good ability of darting in and out of range and timing explosive punches. He has heavy leg kicks, as well, and his athleticism aids him in getting out of poor positions.
Paddy Pimblett
Key Stats: 2.13 submissions averaged per 15 minutes (2nd), 4.94 strikes landed per minute, 52 percent striking defense
What It Means: Pimblett’s best skills are on the mat. On top, he shows a good ability to maintain control while progressing through positions, but his dexterity with his limbs makes him a special submission threat. “The Baddy” is incredibly flexible and knowledgable in grappling scenarios and has proven his ability to find a submission or reversal in creative ways. On the feet, he is a little loose defensively, but he throws a wide variety of kicks and punches, mixing up his targets well.
What to Look For in the Fight: Chandler is likely going to have the speed and power advantage on the feet, so Pimblett could be well-served to challenge Chandler’s wrestling pedigree early to take a little bit of steam off Chandler’s punches. Chandler does use a wide stance in the standup, and that can leave him susceptible to leg kicks on occasion, a weapon Pimblett used with great effect against King Green. Chandler will almost certainly test Pimblett’s striking defense and chin, and he is the hardest hitter the Scouser has faced in the Octagon to date. Meanwhile, Pimblett might be able to find a submission if Chandler makes a mistake in a scramble.
Other Fights to Watch (Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva, Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba)
Bryce Mitchell
Key Stats: 53.4 percent control time percentage (3rd all-time among FW), 59.6% significant striking accuracy (2nd all-time among FW), 3.39 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: “Thug Nasty” isn’t an imposing physical force, but he is incredibly skilled and knowledgeable when the fight hits the mat. He has a nice sense of leverage and how to use his body to maintain control, and once he finds a window for a submission, he is pretty relentless in hunting it. On the feet, he has enough skill to keep opponents honest, but his best avenue to victory is almost always through his grappling.
Jean Silva
Key Stats: 8:15 average fight time, 5.26 strikes landed per minute, 80 percent takedown defense
What It Means: “Lord” Silva is a bundle of enthusiastic and violent energy. He likes to methodically break down his opponents with his footwork and pressure out of his wide stance, and he is dangerous moving forward and backward. He doesn’t require much to land with great impact, and his sense of range and timing shines when he throws his variety of spinning attacks, knees and elbows.
What to Look For in the Fight: Essentially, this is a striker-vs-grappler matchup. Mitchell would be well served to press Silva early and test the Brazilian’s grappling defense, but Silva has the kind of power to starch someone from any position. His defensive grappling has proven decent so far, but Mitchell is definitely the most accomplished MMA grappler he has faced so far.
Yan Xiaonan
Key Stats: +1.55 striking differential (8th all-time among WSW), 15:02 average fight time (2ndlongest all-time among WSW), 4.99 strikes landed per minute (8th)
What It Means: Light on her feet, Yan is a sharp and patient striker who likes to pepper her opponents from range and stay out of danger. She is quick and can string together long combinations that start or end with a kick to the midsection or to the legs, and she varies her targets well. She has the power to rock opponents, and she is selective with the moments she chooses to sit down on a strike.
Virna Jandiroba
Key Stats: 40.5 percent control time percentage (4th all-time among WSW), 1.66 submissions averaged per 15 minutes (3rd all-time among WSW), 2.29 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: “Carcara” is a wizard of a submission artist. Over the course of her career, her striking and wrestling have improved enough to make the most of her jiu jitsu skills, but a fight with Jandiroba always comes down with how well a fighter can navigate the grappling realm. She is patient when fishing for submissions, but when she finds a window of opportunity, she pursues it with a frightening efficiency.
What to Look For in the Fight: Another stirker-vs-grappler matchup, Yan has shown excellent takedown defense in the past, and she does well to regain distance and get back to the center of the Octagon. Jandiroba will be at an athletic disadvantage, but if she can drag the fight to the ground, she will have her chances to either control Yan on the canvas or threaten submissions. Yan will likely circle on the outside, where she can walk Jandiroba into bigger strikes as the fight wears on and frustration sets in for the Brazilian.
