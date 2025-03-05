Significant Stats | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Key Stats: 4.9 strikes landed per minute, 51% striking accuracy, 11:41 average fight time

What It Means: A wicked explosive athlete, Fiziev’s striking is blurry-fast and shatteringly powerful, and beyond all that, he is smart and technical in his approach. Fiziev likes to switch stances often, and he appears to have the same bag of tricks out of either orientation. He really likes to whip kicks to the body to start or end combinations with thudding hooks in the middle, and he varies his targets well. Once he gets his offense going, he enjoys feinting kicks to come up top with hooks, and he has a good sense of timing with standing knees.

What to Look For in the Fight: In their first fight, Fiziev caught some success early because of his speed advantage. He used it to attack Gaethje’s midsection often with kicks and knees, and he was able to tag Gaethje a couple times when Gaethje went into a defensive, crouched posture. However, Gaethje adjusted and was able to muck up the fight a little bit, wear on Fiziev and drain that explosive gas tank. From there, Gaethje found a lot of success with a heavy jab and, of course, his low kicks. Gaethje might be well-served to get on both those weapons early and drain away the real estate between he and Fiziev, so Fiziev’s footwork will come into play, as he needs to maintain distance.

Other Fight to Watch: Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Jalin Turner