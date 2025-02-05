Significant Stats | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Key Stats: 2069 significant strikes landed (2nd all-time), 6.32 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), 1% bottom position percentage (3rd all-time among MW)

What It Means: Strickland is a very methodical, technical and defensively sound fighter. He does a masterful job of frustrating opponents with his unique stance and defensive reflexes. Strickland stands quite upright, and while that leaves him slightly susceptible to takedowns, he is able to stay incredibly relaxed as opponents throw heat, and he has a great ability to block, parry and check the attacks coming his way. While Strickland’s most-used weapon is his jab, his teep kicks are very effective, and if he does decide to sit down on a punch, he does have good power. However, his pressure and composure in fights are his best strengths.

What to Look For in the Fight: In their first fight, Du Plessis had the most success when he made the fight look a little ugly and mixed in the grappling enough to keep Strickand’s pressure limited. However, Strickland, if he can stuff Du Plessis’ takedowns and perhaps initiate some grappling of his own, could wear down the champion over the course of five rounds. Strickland might look to keep a higher work rate early to get ahead of Du Plessis, and Strickland’s style makes it quite difficult for an opponent to catch up on the cards. Du Plessis, however, would do well to continue to create chaotic exchanges and throw in bunches to stymie the Strickland pressure.

Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

Zhang Weili