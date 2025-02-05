Significant Stats | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
Dricus Du Plessis
Key Stats: 6.18 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among MW), +1.33 striking differential (10th), 50% takedown accuracy (3rd)
What It Means: “Stillknocks” is a purposefully chaotic fighter whose unorthodox style proves effective to devastating levels on a regular basis. Du Plessis is a marauding brute of a physical specimen, and he fights to all those strengths accordingly. He has a good sense of when he needs to force the action, whether that means an exchange on the feet or diving for a takedown. His technique might not seem conventional, but it certainly works for the middleweight champion. He has a keen sense of finding the finish, and he does have real power in his hands. His sneaky-best strike, however, is his lead-leg high kick, which comes very quickly.
Sean Strickland
Key Stats: 2069 significant strikes landed (2nd all-time), 6.32 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), 1% bottom position percentage (3rd all-time among MW)
What It Means: Strickland is a very methodical, technical and defensively sound fighter. He does a masterful job of frustrating opponents with his unique stance and defensive reflexes. Strickland stands quite upright, and while that leaves him slightly susceptible to takedowns, he is able to stay incredibly relaxed as opponents throw heat, and he has a great ability to block, parry and check the attacks coming his way. While Strickland’s most-used weapon is his jab, his teep kicks are very effective, and if he does decide to sit down on a punch, he does have good power. However, his pressure and composure in fights are his best strengths.
What to Look For in the Fight: In their first fight, Du Plessis had the most success when he made the fight look a little ugly and mixed in the grappling enough to keep Strickand’s pressure limited. However, Strickland, if he can stuff Du Plessis’ takedowns and perhaps initiate some grappling of his own, could wear down the champion over the course of five rounds. Strickland might look to keep a higher work rate early to get ahead of Du Plessis, and Strickland’s style makes it quite difficult for an opponent to catch up on the cards. Du Plessis, however, would do well to continue to create chaotic exchanges and throw in bunches to stymie the Strickland pressure.
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez
Zhang Weili
Key Stats: +2.51 striking differential (3rd all-time among WSW), 25 takedowns landed (tied 4th all-time among WSW), 50% takedown defense
What It Means: “Magnum” is an explosive, dynamic mixed martial artist in every sense. She is lightning on the feet, often throwing long combinations, as well as quick kicks on the feet. Zhang can mix grappling in offensively, but her athleticism shines when she is stuffing takedowns and reversing position.
Tatiana Suarez
Key Stats: 71.2% control time percentage (4th all-time), 70.9% control time percentage (1st all-time among WSW), 65.8% takedown accuracy (1st all-time among WSW)
What It Means: Suarez is a wrestler’s wrestler. She is not shy about the grind, her technique is great and she keeps patient pressure when she gets on top. One could argue her submission game is tricky and underrated, as she has shown the ability to snatch a choke if her opponent isn’t mindful in defending a takedown.
What to Look For in the Fight: This fight boils down to whether Suarez can get Zhang down and keep her there. Zhang has a good submission game off her back, but Suarez is undoubtedly the strongest wrestler Zhang has faced thus far. The champion showed strong offensive grappling against Carla Esparza, but Suarez is a different physical challenge that gives off different problems. Zhang will do well to keep Suarez on her back foot to limit the wrestling and force striking exchanges where she should have the speed and power advantages.
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.