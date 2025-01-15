Significant Stats | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

What It Means: The former light heavyweight champion is unique in every respect. He is long, athletic, unorthodox and powerful. His striking approach is a bit mystifying. Although he has a good sense of distance and timing, Procházka prefers to fight with his hands down, relying on head movement and athleticism to evade or roll with shots while making his own reads. Once he does get his timing down, he has a wide array of attacks. He likes to feint low and come high with uppercuts or flying knees, but he is just as effective when he keeps it simple, countering at awkward angles that rock opponents.

Jamahal Hill

Key Stats: +3.4 striking differential (4th all-time), 6.85 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among LHW), 52.8% significant strike accuracy (10th)

What It Means: Calling Jamahal Hill a brawler would be a disservice of his skills. Rather, the former champion and evergreen knockout artist just needs an opportunity to land a clean shot to get going. Hill has great power in his hands, and his boxing is pretty smooth. He likes to stay long until he uncorks a power shot, but he does well to mix knees into his combinations. When he wants to sit back and counter, “Sweet Dreams” possesses a nasty check hook.

UFC 311 Full Fight Card Preview

What to Look For in the Fight: Although both fighters have shown ability to wrestle, this fight should take place almost exclusively on the feet. Neither is the most conventional striker, but Hill would do well to press forward and crowd Procházka to take away his kicks and creativity. Procházka is susceptible to low leg kicks, so Hill should fire those early and often to limit Procházka’s movement. On the other hand, Procházka should have the advantage if he can keep Hill at a distance and dictate the terms of engagement. The fight could also start cautiously as they are both coming off losses and are desperate to get another chance at UFC gold.

Beneil Dariush

Key Stats: 40.3% control time percentage (10th), 7 knockdowns landed (tied 6th), 5 submission wins (tied 6th)