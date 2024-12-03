Significant Stats | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

What It Means: Shavkat Rakhmonov is a calm, composed savage in the Octagon. Whether he is getting his work done on the feet or grappling, he just has a freaky ability to find a finish. His striking is solid with very little wasted movement, but he is also good for a surprisingly dynamic technique here and there such as a spinning kick. He has good power in his hands, and he plays well with the threat of his grappling.

Ian Machado Garry

Key Stats: 55.4% significant striking accuracy (3rd all-time among WW), +2.33 striking differential (5th all-time among WW), 5.5 strikes landed per minute (8th)

What It Means: “The Future” is a technician of a fighter. He is quick and sharp on the feet, whether he is moving forward making reads or sitting back and choosing to counter. Machado Garry does well to use the most of his lanky frame, sticking long punches in his opponent’s face and staying in kicking range, where he likes to pick apart opponents with a variety of attacks. While he can also mix things up and wrestle a little bit, he definitely prefers to get his work done with his hands. He is supremely confident in his speed and technique and tends to build into fights well as he gathers information.

What to Look For in the Fight: This battle between undefeated fighters is one of the most fascinating matchups to be made in the welterweight division at present. Machado Garry will likely start the fight using his speed and footwork to keep Rakhmonov at bay. He’ll have to be mindful of throwing his arsenal of kicks, lest Rakhmonov use that as an opportunity to get on the inside and either initiate some grappling or get into range for his own powerful strikes. Machado Garry’s grappling has continued to improve as he has developed, but Rakhmonov is probably the best submission threat he has faced. Any slip up, and Rakhmonov will start attacking his neck quickly.

Other Fights to Watch (Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov, Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling)

Ciryl Gane

Key Stats: +3.3 striking differential (6th all-time), 60.9% significant strike accuracy (5th all-time among HW), 63.2% significant strike defense (3rd all-time among HW)