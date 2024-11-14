Significant Stats | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Athletes
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of November 14. 2024, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones
Key Stats: 15 title fight wins (1st all-time), 95% takedown defense, 1.93 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: “Bones” is considered the greatest to step into the Octagon for a variety of reasons, but his best trait might be his Fight IQ. His ability to shift, adjust and pinpoint a path to victory is why he has been virtually unbeaten across multiple eras. He uses his seven-foot wingspan to great effect, often using a long guard to maintain distance and dictate the terms of the exchanges. He utilizes a wide variety of kicks to keep his opponents at bay, most famously the oblique kick to his opponent’s legs, as well as body kicks from the open stance. On the inside, he is crafty with his knees and elbows. Jones’ grappling prowess is well-documented. His takedowns are athletic and persistent, and, above all, he doesn’t care about how a technique looks as long as he accomplishes his goal of gaining and maintaining control of his foe.
Stipe Miocic
Key Stats: 6 title fight wins (1st all-time among HW), 68% takedown defense, 4.82 strikes landed per minute
What It Means: Miocic’s demeanor might mask the fact that he is a spectacular heavyweight, but once he is in the Octagon, he is as elite a mixed martial artist as there has been in the division. His boxing is crisp, clean and smooth when he can find his distance, and he has sneaky good footwork to corral his opponents along the Octagon fence. He is a fundamentally sound wrestler with a good sense of leverage and clinch positions. More than most heavyweights, Miocic has shown the ability to maintain a high work rate over the course of 25 minutes, despite his extensive record of first-round finishes. He doesn’t need to sit too hard on punches for them to have a fight-changing impact, either.
RELATED: State Of The Heayvweight Division | Miocic Career Highlights
What to Look For in the Fight: Heavyweight Jon Jones remains a bit of a mystery following his cameo against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones wasn’t particularly tested in any area in that fight, but Miocic, if he is at his best, should do exactly that. Miocic will make the walk for the first time since 2021, but between his size, his boxing and his wrestling, he should provide a stiff test for Jones. Miocic arguably has as much, if not more, one-punch power than anyone Jones has faced to this point, so if rust doesn’t play too much of a factor, Miocic has everything in his locker to put Jones on his heels.
Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
Charles Oliveira
Key Stats: 20 finishes (1st all-time), 16 submissions (1st all-time), 55% significant strike accuracy (8th all-time among LW)
Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler | UFC 309
Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler | UFC 309
What It Means: “Do Bronxs” is a lethal finisher by nature, and his increased confidence in his standup has only made his wizardry on the ground all the more dangerous. On the feet, he utilizes a Muay Thai-based attack filled with wicked kicks and clinch work. For all the creativity he shows on the feet with flying and spinning attacks, he can generate real power with the simplest of strikes. Oliveira’s jiu jitsu is second-to-none, although he can tend to settle for playing out of his guard a little too long.
Michael Chandler
Key Stats: 4.89 strikes landed per minute, 2.17 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, 71% takedown defense
What It Means: Chandler is explosiveness personified. “Iron,” despite his smaller stature, has a great ability to move in and out of range due to his athleticism and long limbs. He makes the most of that when he explodes into his strikes, often connecting with devastating results. He is highly committed on all his strikes, and if he can get to work with low leg kicks before firing up top, he finds a rhythm quickly. He is also a proud and effective wrestler whose confidence there allows him to either buy time during a flurry or impose his will on the front foot.
RELATED: Chandler Bonus Resume
What to Look For in the Fight: Their first bout featured momentum swings as big as you could have in a fight. Chandler got out ahead early before Oliveira’s grappling gave him a foothold in the fight, and ultimately, “Do Bronxs” got it done with his hands. One could assume Chandler will have much more respect for that power and go in with more caution, but that isn’t Chandler’s general nature. Both men have the power to put the other down, but Oliveira’s jiu jitsu is a game few can survive on multiple occasions. If Chandler goes to shoot, Oliveira will likely welcome the scramble and could quickly find his path to victory there. Otherwise, Chandler throws heavier shots more often, so Oliviera will have to display some caution as he plays in the pocket.
Other Fights to Watch (Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig, Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee)
Bo Nickal
Key Stats: 2:49 average fight time, 7.46 takedowns per 15 minutes, 50% takedown accuracy
What It Means: Nickal is an elite athlete and competitor who continues to take major leaps with his mixed martial arts skillset. His best work is always going to come from his wrestling background. Whether he is hustling for a takedown or adjusting throughout a scramble, Nickal isn’t afraid to win an ugly, grind-it-out kind of fight. He chases finishes with a real sense of urgency, as well. On the feet, he is a little stiffer but still displays great power in all his techniques.
Paul Craig
Key Stats: 37% takedown defense, 1.6 submissions averaged per 15 minutes, 7:58 average fight time
What It Means: “BearJew” is a heck of a jiu jitsu player whose standup continues to improve throughout his time in the Octagon. Craig has a quirky way of striking, opting for off-the-wall kicks more than basic strikes, but ultimately, he wants to get the fight into a grappling exchange. His jiu jitsu is as good as anyone’s on the roster, and even if he is up against it and getting battered, he has the wherewithal and composure to snatch a submission out of nowhere.
RELATED: Matchup To Watch | Craig Fight Week Interview
What to Look For in the Fight: Craig is Nickal’s toughest test thus far, and he’ll force Nickal to maintain his composure as he seeks another finish in his heat-seeking missile method. Craig will welcome Nickal’s wrestling and seek submissions from his guard, so Nickal may be best served doing some damage with his hands first. Regardless of how the fight is going, Craig has a real chance to snag a finish at any point of the fight.
Jonathan Martinez
Key Stats: 9 knockdowns landed (tied 5th all-time among BW), 4.54 strikes landed per minute, 3.87 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: Martinez is a composed fighter with tight, impactful striking. His best weapon is leg kicks. If he can start firing those with efficiency and effectiveness, the rest of his attack builds from there. Martinez is smart about keeping the fight at a kicking distance, whether he is pressuring forward or on the back foot.
Marcus McGee
Key Stats: 5.43 strikes landed per minute, 5:57 average fight time, 2.52 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: McGee is a wildly creative and dynamic fighter, especially on the feet. He has good power with his hands, but it’s his footwork that opens up a lot of opportunities for him. He is light on his feet and likes to switch stances with regularity, and he does well landing strikes while moving backward. He’ll mix in a spinning kick mid-combination, as well.
What to Look For in the Fight: Martinez would do well to attack McGee’s legs and body often to limit his footwork, as well as the frequency in which he switches stances. At the same time, McGee’s lateral movement could make it hard for Martinez to set up his attacks, so there might be a feeling out period to open the fight. McGee likes to feint a lot of different looks, and Martinez will need to download those quickly and keep away from chasing McGee across the Octagon too recklessly.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
