Significant Stats | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

What It Means: “Do Bronxs” is a lethal finisher by nature, and his increased confidence in his standup has only made his wizardry on the ground all the more dangerous. On the feet, he utilizes a Muay Thai-based attack filled with wicked kicks and clinch work. For all the creativity he shows on the feet with flying and spinning attacks, he can generate real power with the simplest of strikes. Oliveira’s jiu jitsu is second-to-none, although he can tend to settle for playing out of his guard a little too long.

Michael Chandler

Key Stats: 4.89 strikes landed per minute, 2.17 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, 71% takedown defense

What It Means: Chandler is explosiveness personified. “Iron,” despite his smaller stature, has a great ability to move in and out of range due to his athleticism and long limbs. He makes the most of that when he explodes into his strikes, often connecting with devastating results. He is highly committed on all his strikes, and if he can get to work with low leg kicks before firing up top, he finds a rhythm quickly. He is also a proud and effective wrestler whose confidence there allows him to either buy time during a flurry or impose his will on the front foot.

What to Look For in the Fight: Their first bout featured momentum swings as big as you could have in a fight. Chandler got out ahead early before Oliveira’s grappling gave him a foothold in the fight, and ultimately, “Do Bronxs” got it done with his hands. One could assume Chandler will have much more respect for that power and go in with more caution, but that isn’t Chandler’s general nature. Both men have the power to put the other down, but Oliveira’s jiu jitsu is a game few can survive on multiple occasions. If Chandler goes to shoot, Oliveira will likely welcome the scramble and could quickly find his path to victory there. Otherwise, Chandler throws heavier shots more often, so Oliviera will have to display some caution as he plays in the pocket.

Bo Nickal

Key Stats: 2:49 average fight time, 7.46 takedowns per 15 minutes, 50% takedown accuracy