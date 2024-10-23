Significant Stats | UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
Preview The Key Matchups On UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Using Stats.
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of October 23, 2024, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria
Key Stats: 0.94 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (7th all-time among FW), 65.4% significant strike defense (6th all-time among FW), 1.92 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: Topuria possesses one of the more high-level, complete skillsets in the featherweight division. On the feet, he is primarily boxing-based, and he keeps great discipline in his footwork and defense. Topuria manages distance well, and he often throws long combinations with his hands. He likes to mix left hooks to the body followed with a big overhand right, but he throws both without getting too off balance. To go along with his powerful boxing, Topuria is an excellent grappler. He shows good strength and technique on takedowns, and he exhibits heavy top control while patiently working for submissions.
Max Holloway
UFC 308 Countdown | Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
/
Key Stats: 7.1 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among FW), +2.5 striking differential (3rd all-time among FW), 83.5% takedown defense (7th all-time among FW)
FULL FIGHTS: Holloway vs Gaethje | Topuria vs Volkanovski | Whittaker vs Aliskerov | Chimaev vs Usman
What It Means: Holloway is quite the expert on drowning his opponents with pace, pressure, volume and footwork. He manages distance well, switching stances but keeping a high work rate from either stance. While he doesn’t sit down on most of his strikes, he does like to do so when he cuts an angle at the end of a combination. His takedown defense is usually strong, and he uses his 5-foot-11 frame well in getting back to distance. While his boxing is his most praised aspect of striking, Holloway also likes to throw a variety of kicks to his opponent’s legs and body, including a sneaky spinning back kick he can time.
What to Look For in the Fight: Topuria has the bigger one-shot power in this fight, so the general consensus is that Holloway needs to avoid the big shot while draining Topuria’s gas tank, which is essentially Holloway’s M.O. However, Topuria has shown his power carries deep into fights, so it’s on Holloway to make him work, punish his body and, if the pressure forces Topuria to shoot, stuff the takedowns. Holloway fights a little better on the outside than Topuria, so Topuria could find himself on the front foot early, but if “Blessed” turns up the pressure, “El Matador” might find himself needing to score a takedown and slow the fight’s pace down a bit.
Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker
Key Stats: 1.76% bottom position percentage (5th), 8 knockdowns landed (2nd), 79.5% takedown defense
What It Means: “The Reaper” is as excellent a mixed martial artist as there is in the middleweight division. On the feet, he often keeps a bladed stance and remains light on his toes. He times his blitzes well and has a strong jab, and his best combination is a 1-2 that flows into a high kick. Whittaker is a strong wrestler who times his takedowns efficiently, and he does well to maintain control and do damage while there.
Khamzat Chimaev
Full Fight | Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman
/
Key Stats: 6:27 average fight time, 5.72 strikes landed per minute, 3.99 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes.
MMA Coaches Break Down Holloway vs Topuria This Saturday
What It Means: “Borz” starts every fight shot out of a cannon. His explosiveness, strength and tenacity with which he chases takedowns and submissions can catch some fighters off guard. He has good power in his hands, so when he sits in the pocket, he can certainly do damage, but his best asset is and always will be his wrestling.
What to Look For in the Fight: The 5-round nature of the fight adds an intriguing element, but Chimaev fights like a guy who thinks the fight only lasts 10 minutes. Whittaker will undoubtedly have to weather an early hurricane from Chimaev, but if he can settle in quickly, he’ll test Chimaev’s cardio and striking at a high clip. Whittaker is also wonderful at making in-fight adjustments, so it’s all about getting past the initial blitz. That said, Chimaev does have great power in his hands, so if he can get Whittaker primarly worried about stuffing takedowns, he should find an opportunity to land a big shot of his own.
Other Fights to Watch(Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige, Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić)
Lerone Murphy
Key Stats: 54.4% significant strike accuracy (5th all-time among FW), +2.41 striking differential (4th all-time among FW), 46% takedown defense
What It Means: “The Miracle” is a sniper on the feet. He is a patient, mindful and sharp striker who uses long strikes wonderfully. His takedown defense has been tested nearly every time he fights, but he does a good job of getting his back off the fence and off the mat. He mixes up his targets and attacks frequently and does well to get back to distance to stay defensively sound.
Dan Ige
Key Stats: 6 knockdowns landed (tied 4th), 4 KO/TKO wins (tied 4th), 0.99 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes,
MORE UFC 308: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
What It Means: Whether he is pressuring with his striking or shooting for a takedown, Ige knows how to work in a fight. “50K” has very respectable power, especially in his right hand, and he sets up those big shots patiently and tactically. His striking package is primarily boxing-based, and he does best when he can jab into the pocket and throw two to three hooks on the inside. He smartly mixes in his wrestling when he feels his opponent getting the better of him on the feet before getting back to work.
What to Look For in the Fight: Murphy fights best in a cleaner-looking affair, and so it’ll be up to Ige to make the fight a little more chaotic, frantic and frenetic. Ige will likely mix in wrestling early to slow Murphy down and get his hands a little lower so as to land the big power shot deeper into the fight. Murphy will rely on his speed, footwork and variety to puzzle Ige as the Hawaiian looks to pressure him against the fence.
Magomed Ankalaev
Key Stats: 86.4% takedown defense (3rd all-time among LHW), 7 knockdowns landed (3rd), 59.4% significant strike defense (4th)
What It Means: Ankalaev is quite the force in the Octagon. He has a polished striking game and easy power, and while he doesn’t show off his wrestling often, that is an aspect of his game he can implement very well. Mostly, however, he wants to stay on the feet, manage danger and seek the finishing shot. He has a good front kick up the middle and solid power in his hands.
Aleksandar Rakić
Key Stats: 85.7% takedown defense (4th all-time among LHW), +1.46 striking differential (9th), 2.8 strikes landed per minute (8th)
What It Means: Rakić is an intelligent, talented fighter who can excel wherever the fight takes place. He is a powerful and imposing figure on the feet with heavy kicks to his opponent’s legs and body. He can also land thudding high kicks with frequency. On the feet, he stays polished and clean, relying on smart footwork and frequent combinations. He has also shown a powerful and composed grappling game. In general, there are very few glaring weaknesses in his skillset.
What to Look For in the Fight: In the past, Rakić has had a habit of implementing his wrestling to a high degree against powerful strikers like Ankalaev. He might test Ankalaev’s defense early, but both men have the right to think they have the advantage on the feet. Ankalaev is the more powerful striker, but Rakić could have the speed advantage, especially if he gets Ankalaev guessing on when he might test the wrestling.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
