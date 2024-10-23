Significant Stats | UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Key Stats: 7.1 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among FW), +2.5 striking differential (3rd all-time among FW), 83.5% takedown defense (7th all-time among FW)

What It Means: Holloway is quite the expert on drowning his opponents with pace, pressure, volume and footwork. He manages distance well, switching stances but keeping a high work rate from either stance. While he doesn’t sit down on most of his strikes, he does like to do so when he cuts an angle at the end of a combination. His takedown defense is usually strong, and he uses his 5-foot-11 frame well in getting back to distance. While his boxing is his most praised aspect of striking, Holloway also likes to throw a variety of kicks to his opponent’s legs and body, including a sneaky spinning back kick he can time.

What to Look For in the Fight: Topuria has the bigger one-shot power in this fight, so the general consensus is that Holloway needs to avoid the big shot while draining Topuria’s gas tank, which is essentially Holloway’s M.O. However, Topuria has shown his power carries deep into fights, so it’s on Holloway to make him work, punish his body and, if the pressure forces Topuria to shoot, stuff the takedowns. Holloway fights a little better on the outside than Topuria, so Topuria could find himself on the front foot early, but if “Blessed” turns up the pressure, “El Matador” might find himself needing to score a takedown and slow the fight’s pace down a bit.

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker