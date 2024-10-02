Significant Stats | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

What It Means: Pennington is a rock-solid, well-rounded fighter who seems to improve with each fight, especially when she can find her confidence quickly in the Octagon. Her boxing is probably her best attribute. She stays defensively sound before throwing good, reactionary volume inside the pocket. When things get close, she shows good physical strength and craftiness in the clinch and along the Octagon fence.

Julianna Peña

Key Stats: 4 finishes (tied 3rd all-time among WBW), 55.2% takedown accuracy (5th all-time among WBW), +0.86 striking differential (8th all-time among WBW)

What It Means: Peña is a tough, gritty fighter who isn’t afraid to make a scrap of things, but she likes to start a fight utilizing her long punches and pace. She can mix things up well and make the fight a dirty affair in the clinch or on the ground, and if she can utilize her pressure, she is the most effective on the front foot.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight feels like one that has been building for the last decade, and the respectful tension between the two is only ratcheted up with the stakes at hand. Pennington will want to get inside to press the action, minimize Peña’s length and keep her from dictating the pace too much. Meanwhile, Peña will have chances to use her physicality more and more if the fight gets into the deeper rounds.

Ketlen Vieira

Key Stats: 92.9% takedown defense (4th all-time), 44.7% takedown accuracy (9th all-time among WBW), 38:04 control time (4th all-time among WBW)