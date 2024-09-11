Significant Stats | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Embedded
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of September 11, 2024, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O’Malley
Key Stats: 7.67 strikes landed per minute (4th all-time), +4.24 striking differential (3rd all-time), 62% takedown defense
What It Means: Few fighters on the roster have the combination of speed, power, and fight IQ that Sean O’Malley displays on a regular basis. He uses his long, 5-foot-11 frame to perfection. At distance, O’Malley likes to plant front kicks to his opponent’s midsection, as well as long, straight punches that he can pop moving forward or backward. Despite his long-range prowess, O’Malley is also smooth at close range, where he uses his footwork to cut angles and find pockets for combinations. He shows good urgency getting off the cage when his opponent tries to corner him before he gets back to work. In grappling situations, O’Malley has all the correct fundamentals and does like to work in a guillotine every so often.
Merab Dvalishvili
Key Stats: 79 takedowns landed (3rd all-time), 1,736 total strikes landed (1st all-time among BW), 6.45 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: “The Machine” is as fitting a nickname as any in combat sports when it comes to Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian wrecking ball is a nonstop force in the Octagon. His bread-and-butter comes in his wrestling game. While he isn’t necessarily an overpowering grappler, it’s his motor that makes him a nightmare. He doesn’t care if he gets stuffed dozens of times. He will continue to shoot on his opponent, land ground-and-pound and eventually break their spirit. On the feet, he possesses decent boxing and will occasionally throw some dynamic strikes, but it’s all a means to an end for him. Ideally, he wants to control and punish his opponent from top position.
What to Look For in the Fight: This is as high-level as a striker-vs-grappler matchup can get. O’Malley’s vision and footwork is going to do wonders for him if he wants to stop Dvalishvili’s takedowns, especially before the Georgian actually shoots. O’Malley will likely look for step-in knees when he can, but he’ll have to defend for his life as well if they don’t land flush. Dvalishvili has been cracked before, but his cardio and utter determination have allowed him to turn the momentum around in a blink even from the brink of getting finished. Dvalishvili will do well to get his hands on O’Malley early and chain together his grappling to wear out the champion.
Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso
Key Stats: 59% takedown defense, 905 total strikes landed (6th), 0.14 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (7th)
What It Means: Grasso’s best work is done with her hands. Her boxing is crisp and powerful, and she displays good defense, as well. She doesn’t mind walking through some fire in order to land stiff jabs and heavy hooks, and she strikes with the confidence of someone who doesn’t mind going to the ground. Grasso has good wrestling and a good submission game, although her attacks off her back aren’t as threatening.
Valentina Shevchenko
Key Stats: 4 KO/TKO wins (1st all-time among WFLW), 68.4% takedown accuracy (2nd all-time among WFLW), 1.88 strikes absorbed per minute (1st all-time among WFLW)
What It Means: “Bullet” is the embodiment of a mixed martial artist. Although her strengths are in her Muay Thai base, Shevchenko is a sharp wrestler and can work her way methodically to a mount or crucifix position to drop bombs or toward a submission. On the feet, she likes to counter strike, pulling opponents into check hooks and spinning kicks to the body. She rarely throws a single strike at a time but does like to sit into body kicks when facing an opposite stance.
What to Look For in the Fight: On the feet, things are relatively even between Grasso and Shevchenko. Grasso’s power and pressure mitigate Shevchenko’s usual advantages in the speed and technique department. The champion has shown a willingness to throw simultaneously with Shevchenko, keeping Shevchenko from playing the counterstrike game comfortably. However, Shevchenko’s ability to mix things up and score takedowns has often kept Grasso on the back foot.
Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes, Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Brian Ortega
Key Stats: 7 finishes (tied 2nd all-time among FW), 9 knockdowns landed (tied 9th), 8 total Fight Night Bonuses (5th all-time among FW)
What It Means: Ortega is most known for his jiu jitsu skills, and that reputation is well-earned. “T-City” transitions between submission attempts seamlessly and can pull something out of his hat even if he spent the previous minutes on the losing end. His boxing is fluid and punches are heavy, and he times a counter spinning elbow well. He has also improved his ability to wrestle and initiate grappling exchanges.
Diego Lopes
Key Stats: 3.47 submissions averaged per 15 minutes (5th all-time), 3.24 strikes landed per minute, 7:28 average fight time
What It Means: Lopes is all-gas-no-brakes. Of his 25 professional wins, 22 came via finish (12 submissions; 10 knockouts). He has sneaky good power up close, and his footwork is springy and explosive. His best skills come in the grappling department, however. Whether he is on top or attacking from guard, Lopes is extremely active in improving his position and working for submissions.
What to Look For in the Fight: Skill-for-skill, each man possesses the ability and confidence to challenge the other in any aspect. Ortega is probably the more effective and sharper boxer, but Lopes’ speed could even things out. If either man dare tempt the jiu jitsu of the other, they’ll have to be mindful of the submissions coming their way.
Manuel Torres
Key Stats: 8.14 strikes landed per minute, 3.25 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, 2:18 average fight time
What It Means: “El Loco” quite literally only knows how to go for it all. All but one of his 17 professional bouts haven’t gone past the halfway point of the first round, and he has three first-round finishes to his name in the Octagon. Whether it’s with his striking — watch for his elbows — or grappling, Torres is a finish by any means necessary kind of guy.
Ignacio Bahamondes
Key Stats: 7.08 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among LW), +2.09 striking differential (6th all-time among LW), 57% striking defense
What It Means: The 27-year-old Bahamondes is a very skilled up-and-comer at 155 pounds. The 6-foot-3 Chilean continues to improve his ability to utilize his length with straight punches, teep kicks and a variety of attacks. He does love to engage in a back-and-forth firefight, which often allows smaller fighters to get into range, but he also has power to back up his foe. His kicks are well-varied, and he sets up his high kicks smartly.
What to Look For in the Fight: This fight is not to be missed. The young lightweights are consistent knockout artists with 17 professional KOs between them. Torres doesn’t mind going through the fire to get inside and land power shots, and Bahamondes is a crafty striker with a variety of attacks he can set up on an overly eager opponent. This fight is truly the embodiment of fireworks.
