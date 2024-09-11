Significant Stats | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

What It Means: “The Machine” is as fitting a nickname as any in combat sports when it comes to Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian wrecking ball is a nonstop force in the Octagon. His bread-and-butter comes in his wrestling game. While he isn’t necessarily an overpowering grappler, it’s his motor that makes him a nightmare. He doesn’t care if he gets stuffed dozens of times. He will continue to shoot on his opponent, land ground-and-pound and eventually break their spirit. On the feet, he possesses decent boxing and will occasionally throw some dynamic strikes, but it’s all a means to an end for him. Ideally, he wants to control and punish his opponent from top position.

What to Look For in the Fight: This is as high-level as a striker-vs-grappler matchup can get. O’Malley’s vision and footwork is going to do wonders for him if he wants to stop Dvalishvili’s takedowns, especially before the Georgian actually shoots. O’Malley will likely look for step-in knees when he can, but he’ll have to defend for his life as well if they don’t land flush. Dvalishvili has been cracked before, but his cardio and utter determination have allowed him to turn the momentum around in a blink even from the brink of getting finished. Dvalishvili will do well to get his hands on O’Malley early and chain together his grappling to wear out the champion.

Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso

Key Stats: 59% takedown defense, 905 total strikes landed (6th), 0.14 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (7th)