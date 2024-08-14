Significant Stats | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Key Stats: 6.49 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), +1.72 striking differential (3rd), 51.6% takedown accuracy (tied 3rd)

What It Means: “Stillknocks” looks like a brute of a man and fights like it, but that isn’t to say he doesn’t have a high level of skill to go along with his physicality. Most tab his striking as “awkward” or “unconventional,” and he does have a unique rhythm and distance management, but he keeps to it. He has real power in his hands, and that off-beat aspect to his game often can put his opponents a step behind. His wrestling isn’t fundamentally great, but he shows great effort and strength in dragging his opponents to the ground when he needs to mix things up.

Israel Adesanya

Key Stats: 13 knockdowns landed (tied 1st all-time among MW), 17:49 average fight time (longest all-time among MW), 80.2% takedown defense (6th)

What It Means: “The Last Stylebender” is a kickboxing savant, who generally does an elite job of dictating the space and range at which a fight takes place. He likes to make reads with fakes and feints, and will try to get ahead early by scoring points with leg kicks and long-range punches before sitting down on a punch or kick. He also likes to throw high kicks as much to land up top as he does to mitigate his opponent’s power punches coming his way. When opponents get close and into his space, he has good fundamentals in the clinch and to stuff takedowns and trips.