Significant Stats | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of August 14, 2024, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya
Dricus Du Plessis
Key Stats: 6.49 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), +1.72 striking differential (3rd), 51.6% takedown accuracy (tied 3rd)
What It Means: “Stillknocks” looks like a brute of a man and fights like it, but that isn’t to say he doesn’t have a high level of skill to go along with his physicality. Most tab his striking as “awkward” or “unconventional,” and he does have a unique rhythm and distance management, but he keeps to it. He has real power in his hands, and that off-beat aspect to his game often can put his opponents a step behind. His wrestling isn’t fundamentally great, but he shows great effort and strength in dragging his opponents to the ground when he needs to mix things up.
Israel Adesanya
Key Stats: 13 knockdowns landed (tied 1st all-time among MW), 17:49 average fight time (longest all-time among MW), 80.2% takedown defense (6th)
What It Means: “The Last Stylebender” is a kickboxing savant, who generally does an elite job of dictating the space and range at which a fight takes place. He likes to make reads with fakes and feints, and will try to get ahead early by scoring points with leg kicks and long-range punches before sitting down on a punch or kick. He also likes to throw high kicks as much to land up top as he does to mitigate his opponent’s power punches coming his way. When opponents get close and into his space, he has good fundamentals in the clinch and to stuff takedowns and trips.
What to Look For in the Fight: One would assume Du Plessis is going to march forward and try to get inside Adesanya’s range. The South African is very willing to eat some shots to force action, and if he can stay in a phone booth, he does have the strength and power to shake Adesanya. On the other hand, the former champion loves nothing more than an opponent leaving himself open for counter strikes. Du Plessis will have to be mindful of his patterns as he will likely chase a takedown at one or several points throughout the fight.
Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg
Kai Kara-France
Key Stats: 6 knockdowns landed (tied 3rd all-time among FLW), 4.57 strikes landed per minute (tied 5th all-time among FLW), 88% takedown defense (2nd all-time among FLW)
What It Means: “Don’t Blink” is a sharp, powerful kickboxer who has power in his hands from all angles. While he will throw kicks occasionally, Kara-France’s best weapons are his hands. Once he finds his range, the Kiwi will sit down on a combination with devastating effect. He does better when he is initiating exchanges rather than countering, as well.
Steve Erceg
Key Stats: 4.52 strikes landed per minute, 49% striking accuracy, 1.24 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: A well-rounded threat, Erceg is a big, strong and solid presence in the Octagon, whether he is on the feet or chasing a takedown. He has enough of a grappling game to keep opponents honest, but he has done some of his best work on the feet. He has a good jab and builds well off that attack.
What to Look For in the Fight: While Erceg is the longer fighter, he does like to engage in more of the phone-booth style of exchanges on the feet, which is also where Kara-France can thrive. While going first is generally a rule-of-thumb, dictating when the striking battles occur is likely a key in this bout. Erceg could mix things up and go for a takedown or two to keep Kara-France mindful of sitting down too hard on some punches, but Kara-France has shown good to great defensive grappling in the past. If Erceg can keep Kara-France far enough away, he should be able to manage the pace and range of the fight. However, Kara-France has quality footwork and arguably has the power advantage, which often makes all things equal.
Other Fights to Watch (Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik)
Mateusz Gamrot
Key Stats: 38 takedowns landed (4th), 5.28 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, 35% takedown accuracy
What It Means: Poland’s Gamrot is an exhaustive wrestler who might not have the best initial takedown attempt, but chains things together and scrambles very well. It might not be the most aesthetically positive body language when he dives for his opponent’s legs, but it’s a means to an end. When Gamrot is on top, he often maintains control before softening his opponents up with ground-and-pound.
Dan Hooker
Key Stats: 87.9% takedown defense (8th all-time among LW), +1.21 striking differential (9th), 8 knockdowns landed (5th)
What It Means: “Hangman” is a fighter’s fighter — inviting and unafraid of a slugfest while also showcasing high-level skills when the opportunity presents itself. From distance, Hooker will tag his opponent’s lead leg with kicks and attack the body with straight punches before coming up top with a combination. He also loves to mix a step-in knee throughout his combinations, and, considering his height, he can aim and land that knee to his opponent’s chin. Despite his lankier, longer frame, Hooker is very comfortable in close-range exchanging hooks and uppercuts to the body and head. He has fundamentally solid takedown defense, and he does well to remain calm in those more chaotic moments.
What to Look For in the Fight: Essentially a striker-vs-grappler matchup, Gamrot is going to shoot and shoot often. Hooker, who has faced his fair share of grapplers, won’t be deterred in throwing his full arsenal, whether it is teep kicks to the body or punches up top. His body work will serve well in giving him a head start on getting underhooks on Gamrot, and Gamrot will have to be mindful of Hooker’s knees. Gamrot could have success chasing submissions, however, especially if he can wear down the New Zealander early.
Tai Tuivasa
Key Stats: 7 KO/TKO wins (5th), 1.19 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (4th), 49.6% significant strike accuracy (10th)
What It Means: Tuivasa is a classic heavyweight. He wants to crack, he doesn’t mind getting cracked himself and ideally, somebody goes down. “Bam Bam” is weirdly good at turning around an adverse situation to find the right power shot to turn the tide, and if he is in rhythm, he will throw out a flying knee in the midst of winging punches.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Key Stats: 8 KO/TKO wins (3rd), 0.94 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (6th), 2.78 strikes absorbed per minute (7th)
What It Means: Rozenstruik is a technical kickboxer who doesn’t need to do much in order to facilitate fight-ending power. He often starts with lighter punches and kicks to his opponent’s legs before lulling them into a sense of security and uncorking an explosive attack.
What to Look For in the Fight: Tuivasa is going to want to initiate an uglier, more chaotic fight than Rozenstruik usually likes to establish, so it’s up to Suriname’s heavyweight contender to keep Tuivasa at bay. When Tuivasa makes his charges, Rozenstruik might have a window or two to land a counter shot and rattle the Aussie.
*Hasn’t competed in weightclass enough times to qualify in UFC Record Book
