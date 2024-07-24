Significant Stats | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

What It Means: “Almighty” is a well-rounded fighter whose size, speed and technique make him a difficult puzzle for most to solve. He is light on his feet, bouncing in and out of range, and has a sharp, southpaw jab that he uses to maintain the range he wants. He has good kicks that he mixes up to the body and head. Allen does have good wrestling that he’ll use in a pinch, but he prefers to pepper his opponent with jabs and long-range strikes.

Giga Chikadze

Key Stats: 0.77 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes, 4.08 strikes landed per minute, 69% takedown defense

What It Means: Chikadze is a devastating striker with a karate background that shows up most when he is throwing his incredibly powerful kicks. Whether it is to the legs, the body or the head, Chikadze’s kicking power is easily his weapon. He does have solid boxing, but he does his best work from range when he can pick his shots and pounce on an opportunity to blitz forward.

What to Look For in the Fight: If Allen sits on the outside, he could have a difficult time as that is where Chikadze has the most success and can get off his signature kicks, so Allen might be well-served getting into clinches and forcing some grappling early in the fight. Allen should be the faster fighter, as well. Chikadze, however, does have good timing on his strikes, regardless of his speed, but he could be a little rusty after an 11-month layoff.