Significant Stats | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Key Stats: 3.14 strikes landed per minute, 69% striking accuracy, 1.6 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: “MVP” is quite the specific challenge for anyone that steps into the Octagon with him. He keeps his hands low and stands in a side facing, karate-based stance that allows him to dart in and out of range at ease, which he does with great athleticism and timing. When he crashes into range, it’s often with a hammer of a right hand, but he also has good counter shots and spinning attacks in unexpected moments as well. He also does well to grapple defensively and get back to space.

What to Look For in the Fight: This should be a chess match on the feet, with Machado Garry managing danger while advancing early and “MVP” looking to time the Irishman’s attacks. Machado Garry has shown a good ability to adjust over the course of a fight, but his early plan likely includes some lower leg kicks to mitigate Page’s movement, while the Englishman is certainly going to look to make a statement in his sophomore Octagon appearance.

*Hasn’t competed in weight class enough to qualify in UFC Record Book