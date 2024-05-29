Significant Stats | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Key Stats: 11 KO/TKO wins (tied 3rd all-time), 6.03 strikes landed per minute (10th all-time among LW), 63% takedown defense

What It Means: Poirier is a gutsy knockout artist whose grit and toughness is as important to his success as his power and timing. Although his attack is primarily boxing-based, his kicks to the body and legs are heavy, as well. “The Diamond” is probably most dangerous up close, where he can slip, roll and counter heavily with the best of them. His takedown defense and grappling is solid enough, although he does put himself in tough positions, especially when he goes for the guillotine choke (which has been well-documented). Poirier carries his power late into fights and often just needs one shot to change the tide.

What to Look For in the Fight: Essentially, Poirier is going to want to stay on his feet at all costs. Makhachev isn’t as forward and obvious about his attempts to get a fight to the ground, but it is his path of least resistance. If he can wear Poirier down and chain-wrestle him along the fence, it’ll do well to keep Poirier from gathering any momentum. Poirier tends to sit heavy in his stance when he starts to build some pace, so Makhachev might be able to goad “The Diamond” into an exchange that leaves him open to a shot. That’s an incredibly dangerous game to play with Poirier, who carries power in straight shots and hooks late into combinations.

Co-Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland