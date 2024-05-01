Significant Stats | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Key Stats: 4.57 strikes landed per minute, 1.69 takedowns per 15 minutes, 77% takedown defense

What It Means: Erceg is a rock-solid, well-rounded fighter. The Perth-bred Australian is a patient fighter, often willing to take the path of least resistance to win the fight. He has good wrestling, and clinches well along the fence, but he also has a sharp and technically tight striking game. He doesn’t have to extend himself much to bring power into his shots, and his accuracy is impressive, as well.

What to Look For in the Fight: On his current five-fight winning streak, Pantoja has carried a bit of an aura with him. The 34-year-old has put all his skills together, and winning the title only made him a more confident fighter. Fighting in Brazil for the first time in his UFC career, Pantoja is almost certainly going to put his foot on the gas pedal early, and Erceg will have to rely on his footwork to either stay off the fence or to stand his ground and return fire when Pantoja throws. Erceg has shown he has the knockout power to change a fight and has won half his pro fights via submission, so the well-roundedness is there. How the Australian handles what is certainly going to be a raucously pro-Pantoja crowd is also a factor.

Co-Main Event: Jonathan Martinez vs José Aldo

Jonathan Martinez