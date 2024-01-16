Significant Stats | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Key Stats: 6.95 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), +3.16 striking differential (1st all-time among MW), 1.09 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (10th all-time among MW)

What It Means: “Stillknocks” is a marauding brute of a man who is massive for the weight class and possesses all the skills required to make the most of his physical gifts. He is always in “go” mode, looking to land a huge shot or score a huge takedown. Although, at times, he can look labored, his will, spirit and energy are always there, and his power carries late into fights. He likes to blitz forward with punches, but when a fight is at a standstill, he will blast kicks to the legs and body. Everything comes off heavy, but that’s probably in part because Du Plessis is just so physically strong.

WATCH: Dricus Du Plessis Fight Week Interview

What to Look For in the Fight: To Strickland’s credit, nearly all his fights look similar. He marches forward, parries punches, checks kicks, and scores with his own offense progressively until, after a handful of rounds, his opponent is far too behind the pace to catch up or too impatient to find solutions to the problems presented. Du Plessis either needs to catch Strickland early with a takedown or power shot, or maintain his patience and not rush forward recklessly. If he finds himself in the later rounds behind, however, Du Plessis does have the power and will to go for broke and find some sort of success, but Strickland does a wonderful job of maintaining his composure in those moments.

Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Raquel Pennington