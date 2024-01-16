Significant Stats | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Best Of
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of January 16, 2024, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland
Key Stats: 6.08 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among MW), 65.4% significant strike defense (5th all-time among MW), 16:09 average fight time (3rd longest all-time among MW)
What It Means: Strickland is a unique master of distance control, timing and vision in the pocket. The dude also just loves fighting. He molded his style into something of a forward-marching style merged with a sort of modified Philly shell defense that makes him incredibly difficult to hit cleanly. He is almost always defensively sound, parrying punches and checking kicks without skipping a forward beat, and if he gets swarmed, he is more than happy to exchange in the pocket and get back to a comfortable distance. His jab is heavy, but not labored, and he has a good front kick when he uses it, although it is not too often. Strickland also has good grappling, but he often does not use it unless his opponent engages. In general, his style is like Novocaine — give it time, and it nearly always works.
Dricus Du Plessis
Key Stats: 6.95 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among MW), +3.16 striking differential (1st all-time among MW), 1.09 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (10th all-time among MW)
What It Means: “Stillknocks” is a marauding brute of a man who is massive for the weight class and possesses all the skills required to make the most of his physical gifts. He is always in “go” mode, looking to land a huge shot or score a huge takedown. Although, at times, he can look labored, his will, spirit and energy are always there, and his power carries late into fights. He likes to blitz forward with punches, but when a fight is at a standstill, he will blast kicks to the legs and body. Everything comes off heavy, but that’s probably in part because Du Plessis is just so physically strong.
What to Look For in the Fight: To Strickland’s credit, nearly all his fights look similar. He marches forward, parries punches, checks kicks, and scores with his own offense progressively until, after a handful of rounds, his opponent is far too behind the pace to catch up or too impatient to find solutions to the problems presented. Du Plessis either needs to catch Strickland early with a takedown or power shot, or maintain his patience and not rush forward recklessly. If he finds himself in the later rounds behind, however, Du Plessis does have the power and will to go for broke and find some sort of success, but Strickland does a wonderful job of maintaining his composure in those moments.
Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Raquel Pennington
Key Stats: 62% significant strike defense (3rd all-time among WBW), 9 decision wins (1st all-time among WBW), 16 total fights (1st all-time among WBW)
What It Means: “Rocky” is as experienced as they come, and she took the long road to her second shot at the undisputed title. With slick, powerful boxing and a strong clinch game, Pennington is a patient, technical fighter with a good Fight IQ. She is really steady in the pocket and possesses slick counterpunching, particularly with her right hand. If things get a little out of sorts for her, she is intelligent about clinching up with her opponent and draining them along the fence while scoring with her own offense.
Mayra Bueno Silva
Key Stats: 4.16 strikes landed per minute, 1.6 submissions per 15 minutes, 8:31 average fight time
What It Means: Bueno Silva is an all-action finisher. The Brazilian secured eight of her 10 professional wins via finish, including seven submissions. She throws hard on the feet because of her confidence in the grappling department. Whether it’s a leg or head kick, an elbow or a punch, it all comes with bad intentions. She is a wild and confident fighter who can end things in the most awkward of positions at any time.
What to Look For in the Fight: Bueno Silva nearly always starts on the front foot, and Pennington is comfortable managing distance along the outside of the fence, although she wants to get into boxing range to engage. “Rocky” will have to navigate the long limbs of Bueno Silva, as well as the wild techniques the Brazilian might throw, but those moments can also leave plenty of openings for Pennington to score and get ahead in the fight. She can also find success clinching Bueno Silva up if she starts having trouble on the feet. That said, Bueno Silva has shown slick jiu jitsu and an ability to lock up a submission from any position.
Other Fights to Watch (Neil Magny vs Mike Malott, Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev)
Neil Magny
Key Stats: 2.4 strikes absorbed per minute (4th), 14 decision wins (1st all-time), 2.22 takedowns per 15 minutes
What It Means: Magny is the ultimate test of an up-and-coming fighter’s patience. He is rarely out of position, he fights with great range and can clinch and wrestle if a fighter has a weakness there. His jab and kicks at distance are well-timed, and he does not often put himself in harm’s way.
*Mike Malott
Key Stats: 5:56 average fight time, 4.21 strikes landed per minute, 2.53 takedowns averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: Malott is as polished a fighter to come into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series as any. His striking is fundamentally sound, as well as supremely powerful, and he is an ace grappler. He fights with great patience and intelligence, and his finishing instincts are a standout trait. Although the Canadian boasts a 100 percent finishing rate, he doesn’t look out of sorts if a fight slows down and he has to chip away.
What to Look For in the Fight: Malott hasn’t shown a glaring hole in his game through three trips to the Octagon, but Magny will surely look to find them in this fight. Magny’s durability, pace and toughness is going to test Malott’s cardio, and Malott will certainly have his chance to land a big punch on the inside along the fence. He can also find success with leg kicks, which Magny has struggled with in the past. Malott could also find opportunities to wrestle if Magny gets ahead and keeps him at bay with his long-range attacks.
Arnold Allen
Key Stats: 61.7% signficiant strike defense (8th), 50% takedown accuracy (tied-4th), 76.5% takedown defense (6th)
What It Means: “Almighty” Allen is a big, strong and intelligent fighter in the featherweight division. His best attribute is his striking, and particularly his jab. He throws the strike with good timing and uses it well moving forward and backward. Allen is also a very composed fighter, fighting with patience and taking the path of least resistance throughout a fight. Allen’s footwork is a strength, as well. He is more than willing to move along the outside to set up his opponent, pulling them into a big punch or kick as he moves side to side.
Movsar Evloev
Key Stats: 31 takedowns landed (6th all-time among FW), 43.2% control time percentage (6th), 49.2% takedown accuracy (6th)
What It Means: Evloev is first and foremost a grappler. He likes to pressure his foe, chain takedown attempts together and punish his opponent as time drains away. However, he has made great strides in his striking and does well to blend strikes into a takedown attempt. Once on top, Evloev is mindful of his weight and position, not exerting too much effort to keep control of his opponent.
What to Look For in the Fight: Many of Allen’s fights to this point have required the Suffolk-native to sharpen his defensive grappling and pick his spots on the feet, and Evloev will test that skill set once again. Allen is the more tested of the two, but Evloev has made rather easy work of each of his tests thus far. He’ll have his toughest grappling test against Allen, who does well to use footwork to mitigate takedowns, as well as his actual defensive wrestling. On the feet, Allen should be the faster and sharper of the two, but he might be wary of throwing kicks that might open windows for Evloev to dive in on a takedown.
