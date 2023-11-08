Significant Stats | UFC 295 Procházka vs Pereira

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Key Stats: 62% significant strike accuracy (4th all-time), 5.11 strikes landed per minute, 3.7 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: “Poatan” is as sharp a kickboxer as anyone who has come into mixed martial arts in the last five years. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion hopes to replicate the same results in the Octagon after winning the middleweight belt a year ago in Madison Square Garden. Pereira’s most notable strike is his left hook, which he can set up moving forward or backward. But his offense mostly starts with his leg kicks, which he flicks out without any telegraph whatsoever. Everything he throws, heavy or not, lands with a thud, and he generally has good range management and timing. He is strong in clinch situations and also has a good Thai clinch.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight should play out on the feet, with each man having their moments of pressure and success. Procházka generally puts himself in more danger with his style, but his unique approach could open up some holes for big shots if Pereira isn’t mindful. If Pereira stands his ground early, he could sit down and catch Procházka with the right punch to rock the former champion. It’s unlikely either man will shoot for a takedown, but Procházka has mentioned rounding out his game in his year-and-a-half away from action since winning the belt in June 2022. Essentially, Procházka is the most dangerous unorthodox striker in the division while Pereira is the most fundamentally solid and powerful striker at 205.

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

Sergei Pavlovich