Significant Stats | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Key Stats: 7.38 strikes landed per minute (8th all-time), 60.2% significant strike accuracy (1st all-time among LW), 11 total fight night bonuses (tied 5th all-time among LW)

What It Means: “The Highlight” is usually your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter because he is all action all the time. Gaethje’s best strikes are his leg kicks, which he goes to early and often before working his way up to his opponent’s head. He can throw them at closer distances to start or end combos. His striking is simple, but powerful. Gaethje possesses a nasty check hook and rear uppercut. When Gaethje is fighting calmly, he has a really strong jab, and his pace rarely slows down throughout a fight.

What to Look For in the Fight: This is one is a surefire banger. Maybe it won’t have the emotional swings of the first encounter – rematches rarely do – but both men don’t know how to fight in a conservative way, despite their best efforts. Gaethje destroyed Poirier’s lead leg before, but Poirier eventually found his range to counter that strike over the top, which led to the finishing sequence. Gaethje is a much calmer fighter these days, so how he keeps the distance while pressing Poirier on the backfoot is crucial. Poirier will have to find his windows to counter when Gaethje increases the pace. Poirier knows he can hurt Gaethje badly, but he can’t get reckless, either. There probably won’t be much grappling involved, but Gaethje is crafty in scrambles while Poirier has slick submissions himself.

Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Jan Błachowicz