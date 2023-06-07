Significant Stats | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Key Stats: 5.61 strikes landed per minute (4th all-time among WBW), 61% significant strike defense (4th all-time among WBW), 84.4% takedown defense (3rd all-time among WBW)

What It Means: Aldana is a long, rangy boxer with some wicked power, especially when she throws a hook off the break. She is rather strong in the clinch, which shows when she is defending takedowns along the fence. She is proactive with her hips when opponents take a shot, and she can keep them at bay with a beautiful jab.

What to Look For in the Fight: Nunes and Aldana measure nearly identical in terms of height and reach, so the distance will be crucial and who is applying pressure is important, as well. Nunes could use her footwork to walk Aldana into some heavy counters or get her leaning and vulnerable to a takedown. Aldana might be able to match Nunes’ knockout power with the right shot, so Nunes could mix things up early to sap Aldana’s energy and danger as the fight progresses.

Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira