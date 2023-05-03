Significant Stats | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Key Stats: 0.15% bottom percentage (4th all-time), 2.12 takedowns per 15 minutes, 93% takedown defense

What It Means: Cejudo is a high-level competitor with a tremendous Fight IQ that shows itself off in the way he adjusts throughout the course of a fight. That, paired with his grit and skill level, paved the way for his decorated career. His Olympic wrestling pedigree is well-documented, but his ability to dart in and out of range and pull opponents into punches and knees is deft. Often, Cejudo likes to bomb in with low kicks and body kicks, and he likes to throw heavy in the pocket.

What to Look For in the Fight: Because of Cejudo’s preference to kick often and Sterling’s ability to catch kicks and turn them into takedowns, how Cejudo initiates his offense is something to watch. Cejudo is likely a bit faster, but Sterling’s length, strength and scrambling ability is key, as well. Sterling likes to chop at his opponent’s legs, which could help mitigate Cejudo’s lateral movement. If and when the two grapple, you’ll see two different end-goals at hand. Cejudo usually likes to control his opponent and dish out some ground-and-pound while Sterling mindfully likes to work toward a submission.

