Significant Stats | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Key Stats: +1.99 striking differential (4th all-time among WW), 55 takedowns landed (5th all-time among WW), 47% control time percentage (2nd)

What It Means: Usman is a marauding powerhouse of a fighter who uses an exhaustive brand of wrestling to wear opponents down before landing bombs with his hands. On the feet, he is a sharp boxer and presents good footwork when pressuring his opponent against the fence. His jab is a particularly strong weapon out of both stances. He likes to also mix in teep kicks to the body when the opportunity is presented. His bread-and-butter is his wrestling, though. Usman is supremely strong and unrelenting when putting his opponents down to the canvas. His ground-and-pound is lethal, as well.

What to Look For in the Fight: For the better part of their first two fights, Usman has controlled Edwards, although Edwards has put up more resistance than some of Usman’s past opponents. How Edwards’ head kick knockout plays a factor is something to watch for as Usman’s habit to slip heavily to his right was exploited. That said, look for Usman to rely on his wrestling even more and suck the life out of Edwards and the London crowd. On the feet, Edwards will have even more confidence in his ability to not only knock Usman out, but to thwart his takedowns and get back to his feet. That could mean Edwards is more keen on using his clinch game, which is regularly impactful.

Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje