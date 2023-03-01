Significant Stats | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Key Stats: 57.9% significant strike accuracy (5th all-time among HW), 62.8% significant strike accuracy (tied 3rd all-time among HW), 55% takedown defense

MORE GANE: Eager To Test Himself Versus The G.O.A.T. | 5 Gane Fights To Watch | "A Happy Fighter Is A Dangerous Fighter"

What It Means: It’s a little freaky how fluidly Gane moves on his feet. Almost always with a bounce in his step, Gane’s lateral movement is similar to that of a fighter from a much lighter weight class, and the quickness with which he throws his strikes often puzzles flatter-footed opponents. Gane is much more of a “death by a thousand cuts” kind of striker, often relying on his speed and movement to touch and move from distance. Occasionally, he’ll sit down on a strike or launch a heavy kick, but he waits to pull opponents in before committing to a knockout strike.

How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country

What to Look For in the Fight: Generally, the thought is that Jones will use his wrestling to wrangle Gane and slow “Bon Gamin” down a bit. One could argue Gane was surprised when Francis Ngannou switched gameplans and took the Frenchman down in their unification bout and focused more on that in preparation for this bout, but track records indicate Jones will have a path to victory on the mat. Gane, however, doesn’t move like a normal heavyweight, so Jones’ presumptive speed advantage he might have over other heavyweights might not be there as prominently. Jones has also shown, recently against Thiago Santos, that he can maneuver in and around a talented striker and have his own success on the feet against a kickboxing-based opponent.

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko