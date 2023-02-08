Significant Stats | UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Josh Emmett

Key Stats: 11 knockdowns (tied-1st all-time among FW), 1.65 knockdowns per 15 minutes (2nd all-time among FW), 1.04 takedowns per 15 minutes

What It Means: Emmett is more than his notable overhand right, but that overhand right is perhaps the most regularly devastating punch held in perhaps any of the lighter weight classes. Emmett does have power out of both stances, and his big shots don’t really come wide, but rather explosively and tight to the target. Even if they land on an opponent’s guard, they can have real impact. Emmett also mixes in kicks, and his wrestling base is always there for him to switch up the pace of a fight as well as to get his opponent’s hands down that half-inch so he can connect with a knockout shot.

How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country

What to Look For in the Fight: For all of Emmett’s power, Rodriguez has shown he has the chin to deal with people’s best shots over the course of a five-round fight. Emmett might mix in his wrestling early to stave off Rodriguez’s most dynamic moves early, but Rodriguez can always pull something out of the hat. For all of Rodriguez’s flash, he is a sharp striker who can punish opponents from distance with conventional shots. Emmett, on the other hand, really only needs a split-second to land his big overhand, so watch for him to set that up over the course of the fight with feints, takedown attempts and combinations.