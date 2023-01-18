Significant Stats | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Athletes
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of January 18, 2023, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
Glover Teixeira
Key Stats: 7 submissions (1st all-time among LHW), 34 takedowns landed (6th all-time among LHW), 31.3% control time percentage (7th)
What It Means: The former light heavyweight champion, in this latest chapter of his long career, is a mauling, marauding grappler with suffocating top control and heavy ground-and-pound. The power in his hands is very much there when on the feet, and his boxing is fundamentally sound, but Teixeira is most threatening when his hands are wrapped around his opponent. Once he gets on top, he rarely gives opponents a chance to build themselves back up to their feet while he searches for a submission or TKO finish.
Jamahal Hill
Key Stats: 5.81 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among LHW), +2.4 striking differential (3rd all-time among LHW), 65% takedown defense
What It Means: “Sweet Dreams” is a real knockout artist and one who doesn’t need to wing wild punches to find the finish. Hill has great timing and accuracy, and once he finds his range, he methodically breaks people down on the feet. He loves to throw a step-in knee when closing the distance and varies his targets well. His takedown defense is solid, and even if he has been held down for a good amount of time, he can still crack a finishing shot late in a fight.
What to Look For in the Fight: Conventional wisdom is that if the fight is on the feet, the chances are even, given the power possessed by Teixeira and Hill. Hill likely has a speed advantage, so how he implements that is crucial, but Teixeira will pressure him early with the threat of a takedown, so Hill will need to pick his moments carefully without showing too much cautious respect. Teixeira, even when rocked, often shows the wherewithal to clinch and search for a takedown, so Hill needs to exercise patience if, and likely when, he finds his big shot.
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Deiveson Figueiredo
Key Stats: 1.09 knockdowns per 15 minutes (4th all-time among FLW), 55.8% significant strike accuracy (2nd all-time among FLW), 7 finishes (tied 1st all-time among FLW)
What It Means: Perhaps the most lethal flyweight on the roster, Deiveson Figueiredo fights like a heat-seeking missile. On the feet, his keeps a patient pace, but busy enough to maintain the forward pressure he likes to implement. Figueiredo likes to mix in low leg kicks before firing heavy straight punches down the middle. On the ground, he has a nasty jiu jitsu game and a really tight squeeze, as well as explosive scrambling ability.
Brandon Moreno
Key Stats: 3.58 strikes landed per minute (9th), 57% significant strike defense (tied 5th), 44.9% takedown accuracy
What It Means: “The Assassin Baby” is as well-rounded a fighter you’ll find on the roster. On the feet, Moreno is an excellent, fluid boxer with nasty variety in his attack, and his kicks are quick and accurate. He can change the tempo of the fight with his wrestling, which allows him to get to his real strength in the grappling department. He has long limbs, great flexibility, and a good tenacity when searching for submissions. His gas tank is also another weapon for him.
What to Look For in the Fight: In this unprecedented fourth fight, few questions remain. Moreno needs to push the pace on Figueiredo, which includes mixing in takedowns at the right time to force scramble situations. Figueiredo needs to kick Moreno’s legs early to minimize his movement and take away his good jab. There will be long exchanges, crazy scrambles and not much to separate the two. Figuereido does have the crowd behind him, but Moreno never shies away from some adversity. Genuinely, this is a fight anyone who calls themselves a combat sports fan should watch and enjoy.
Other Fights to Watch (Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny, Lauren Murphy vs Jéssica Andrade)
Gilbert Burns
Key Stats: 24.7% control time percentage (8th), 2 takedowns per 15 minutes, 3.46 strikes landed per minute
What It Means: “Durinho” is a built like a fire hydrant and has the knockout power, as well as world-renowned jiu jitsu, to make him one of the most dangerous fighters at 170 pounds. On the feet, Burns prefers throwing heavy hooks, which are sweeping and lethal. Because he is on the shorter side of the division, he has to leap into range a little bit, but he doesn’t mind eating a shot in order to get into the pocket. Once inside, he has a good sense of leverage in clinches and works consistently to get into better positions on the ground.
Neil Magny
Key Stats: 20 wins (1st all-time among WW), 13 decision wins (1st all-time among WW), 58 takedowns landed (4th all-time among WW)
What It Means: Magny is a veteran’s veteran. He has every skill a fighter needs to thrive in the sport for a long time, but his best weapons are perhaps his cardio and length. He can keep a great pace and a good amount of pressure on a fighter while keeping them pressed against the cage. If a fight’s momentum is swinging away from him, he often has the ability to change gears and break things up. Against the fence, he can suck life away from his opponent against the fence, and his long-range attacks can frustrate a shorter fighter.
What to Look For in the Fight: Burns, as the shorter fighter, will have to navigate Magny’s long limbs to get inside and either do damage or get into a grappling exchange. Magny’s pace, jab and ability to pressure smartly can mitigate some of Burns’ threats, but Burns can also swing his way out of a lot of problems. Magny might be able to push a high pace in the beginning of the fight to sap some of Burns’ power and explosiveness, but Burns is probably the more dangerous between the two when it comes to likelihood of finishing the fight either with a submission or with his hands.
Lauren Murphy
Key Stats: 14:22 average fight time (7th longest all-time among WFLW), 76% takedown defense (2nd all-time among WFLW), 59.7% significant strike defense (10th all-time among WFLW)
What It Means: Murphy is a durable, tough, and well-rounded flyweight who is always a tough out and never shies away from a grimy fight. She has some good boxing, and her physical strength really shows itself when clinched up against the fence.
Jéssica Andrade
Key Stats: 6.16 strikes landed per minute, 2.85 takedowns per 15 minutes, 5.16 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: Andrade might be the most powerful fighter, pound-for-pound, in the women’s divisions. She has fast, very powerful hands and welcomes the action so she can get inside the pocket. She is known for her slams, but her wrestling, in general, is explosive and impactful.
What to Look For in the Fight: Andrade is the faster and more powerful between the two, but Murphy’s resilience and toughness makes her a frustrating and unrelenting force in the Octagon. Andrade has had success switching her punches up more toward the body, which is something to watch as she mixes takedowns in, as well.
