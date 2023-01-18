Significant Stats | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Key Stats: 5.81 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among LHW), +2.4 striking differential (3rd all-time among LHW), 65% takedown defense

What It Means: “Sweet Dreams” is a real knockout artist and one who doesn’t need to wing wild punches to find the finish. Hill has great timing and accuracy, and once he finds his range, he methodically breaks people down on the feet. He loves to throw a step-in knee when closing the distance and varies his targets well. His takedown defense is solid, and even if he has been held down for a good amount of time, he can still crack a finishing shot late in a fight.

What to Look For in the Fight: Conventional wisdom is that if the fight is on the feet, the chances are even, given the power possessed by Teixeira and Hill. Hill likely has a speed advantage, so how he implements that is crucial, but Teixeira will pressure him early with the threat of a takedown, so Hill will need to pick his moments carefully without showing too much cautious respect. Teixeira, even when rocked, often shows the wherewithal to clinch and search for a takedown, so Hill needs to exercise patience if, and likely when, he finds his big shot.

Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo