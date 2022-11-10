Significant Stats | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Key Stats: 7:38 average fight time, 6.29 strikes landed per minute, 60% striking accuracy

What It Means: Pereira is physically daunting at 6-foot-4 with limbs that seem spring-loaded with fight-ending power. His signature strike is his left hook, which he can lead and counter with impactfully. He likes to sit on strikes early, but he is perhaps most effective when he is stringing together shots in threes and fours. His kicking game is solid, and he is quick when he decides to spin. In clinches, he likes to frame and strike, but he is patient in all positions as he has full belief in his ability to end the contest in a blink.

What to Look For in the Fight: Famously, these two have history dating back to their kickboxing days. Also famously, Pereira won twice, once via knockout. In both fights, however, Adesanya was more of the pacesetter and he kept Pereira guessing. That said, Pereira’s power is an equalizer. In MMA, the two have a slightly different approach. Watch for Adesanya to establish low kicks and body kicks early while staying smart on Pereira’s left side. Pereira will likely feel like he can walk Adesanya down, so the footwork is something to watch as the fight develops.

Co-Main Event: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili

Carla Esparza