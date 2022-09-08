Significant Stats | UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

Key Stats: 9 submission wins (tied 4th all-time), 15 total fight night bonuses (tied 3rd all-time), 15:07 average fight time (8th longest all-time among WW)

What It Means: Diaz is a fighter’s fighter who is as comfortable in brawls and technical affairs as anyone on the roster. He stands heavy on his lead leg from a southpaw stance and possesses smooth boxing and counterstriking utilizing long jabs and combinations. On the ground, he has as tricky a guard as anyone, with great dexterity in his limbs to pull off a multitude of submissions. Diaz’s gas tank never really fades, and he will happily stay in his opponent’s face for the entire duration of the fight while talking trash.

What to Look For in the Fight: Despite Gilbert Burns’ best efforts, nobody has stopped the juggernaut that is Chimaev in the Octagon. In terms of a skill-for-skill matchup, Diaz presents a tricky challenge given his jiu jitsu if Chimaev dives in recklessly, but “Borz” did navigate Burns’ guard well enough. Because Diaz is so heavy on his lead leg, it’s there for Chimaev’s taking, but Diaz is notoriously hard to put away, so if Chiamev starts to fade at all in the third, fourth or fifth rounds, he’ll find himself in worlds of pressure for the first time.

Co-Main Event: Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson

Li Jingliang