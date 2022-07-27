Significant Stats | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Key Stats: 8 finishes (1st all-time among WBW), 0.36 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd all-time among WBW), 73.9% takedown defense (tied-5th all-time among WBW)

What It Means: Nunes is in a class of her own when it comes to finishing fights. From her wicked power and finishing instincts to the slick grappling she possesses, Nunes is truly dangerous everywhere. When she is on her game, she has significant speed to her strikes and can utilize that reputation as a knockout artist to pressure her opponent and make them a hesitant mess. When she is on her game and in rhythm on the feet, she works in kicks to her opponent’s legs and body before coming over the top. She can also counter with power.

UFC 277 EMBEDDED: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3

What to Look For in the Fight: Peña found plenty of success getting in Nunes’ face and pushing the pace on the former double-champion. She needed to walk through the fire in the first round, but Nunes wore down in the second. Conventional thinking goes the way of Nunes improving her cardio and coming out a little stronger than she did in the first fight, but if that means she tries to pressure Peña, the champ could find success getting an early takedown on the Brazilian. Nunes also got caught head-hunting once Peña found success with her boxing, so that mental game is at play as well.

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2

Brandon Moreno