Significant Stats | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira

Key Stats: 13 finishes (1st all-time among LHW), 7 submission wins (1st all-time among LHW), 2.11 takedowns per 15 minutes

What It Means: After spending the first 16 years of his professional career as a knockout artist, Glover Teixeira reconstructed himself as a suffocating pressure fighter with a powerful wrestling and submission game. He still carries power in his hands, which he carries high and tight in a good fundamental boxing stance. He does well to mix in level changes and feints to overload his opponent’s defense and has heavy hooks and uppercuts in close. If he can get into his opponent’s legs, Teixeira is smart about staying heavy on top and working his way to a submission or dealing punishing ground-and-pound.

*Jiri Prochazka

Key Stats: 7.19 strikes landed per minute, 6.8 strikes absorbed per minute, 50% takedown defense

What It Means: Jiri Prochazka is a wildly technical fighter although the techniques are a bit unorthodox and jarring. Prochazka is long at 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach, and he utilizes a combination of explosive athleticism and smart footwork to swarm his opponent. His striking flow is peculiar, and he makes big movements to set up strikes, such as when he ducks his head to feint a low attack so he can throw a big uppercut if his opponent matches his levels. Prochazka carries his hands low, which, combined with his pressure-forward style, leads to firefights. He has a good enough ground game and explodes well when he sprawls to avoid a takedown.

What to Look For in the Fight: It’s hard to predict what a fight including Prochazka might look like, but the Czech will likely be wary of overextending himself and giving Teixeira a chance to get a takedown. However, Prochazka is also going to express himself fully in a fight, which means he will swing big, quirky shots that can put Teixiera out if they connect. The champion is ultra-durable, though, and he is undeterred from awkward attacks as he walks opponents down to the fence. Teixiera will have plenty of chances to crack Prochazka with his own strikes, as well, especially if Prochazka gets out of position defensively. On the ground, Teixeira has the clear advantage, so that remains his path of least resistance.