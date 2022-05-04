Significant Stats | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

Key Stats: 60.1% significant strike accuracy (1st all-time among LW), 7.5 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among LW), 73% takedown defense

What It Means: “The Highlight” is as all-action as it gets, but his technical prowess is probably a little overshadowed by his pure love for violence and fighting. That said, his striking is incredibly measured and technical, all while keeping it seemingly simple. Gaethje’s low kicks are debilitating, and he throws them from distance as well as in close, especially when his opponent is resetting themselves. His left hook, right uppercut and right cross are devastating, and the way he goes about setting those attacks up is intricate. He utilizes a lot of parries and feints, especially with his rear hand to set up angles for his attacks. In grappling exchanges, he is particularly slippery and is willing to take big risks to sweep or create a big action that facilitates distance.

What to Look For in the Fight: It’s hard to not look at Oliveira’s previous two title fights against Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier and draw some assumptions and comparisons to his matchup with Gaethje. Those three fighters are distinct, yes, but they present similar problems in terms of punching power, toughness and explosiveness. Gaethje is probably the most technically sharp of the three. Oliveira has shown a remarkable toughness and ability to rally after getting rocked, so Gaethje should know good and well that this fight won’t end quick even if he stuns the champion. Gaethje is going to open with leg kicks early to nullify Oliveira’s quickness, which could help Gaethje manage distance and prevent takedown attempts, but if Oliveira can get a hold of Gaethje, either in the clinch or shooting on a takedown, Gaethje needs to sell out and separate. In a pure striking battle, Oliveira has the physical tools to keep Gaethje at bay and prevent him from getting his best weapons off, but Gaethje also has the kind of one-shot power to flip a fight on its head immediately.

Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 2

Rose Namajunas