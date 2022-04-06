Significant Stats | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Key Stats: 6 finishes (tied-3rd all-time among FW), 4.07 strikes landed per minute, 77% takedown defense

What It Means: “The Korean Zombie” is an all-action fan favorite who has developed into much more of a technical brawler of late who can mix in some grappling if needed. On the feet, he is heavy on his lead leg and carries his lead hand low, but he has great vision that allows him to slip and counter with devastating impact. Jung is particularly crafty with setting up his uppercut, and it might be his best punch. On the ground, he has shown a decently tricky submission game off his back, but he is most lethal when he is trading on the feet.

What to Look For in the Fight: On paper, Volkanovski has more ways to win, particularly given his ability to mix up his attack with intelligence. Power is the great equalizer, however, and few have greater finishing instincts than The Korean Zombie. Because Jung is so heavy on his lead leg, Volkanovski might try to kick it early, but he needs to be wary of the counters coming back his way. The ways in which Volkanovski implements grappling is something to watch, as well as the ways in which he adjusts as the fight grows. Jung’s hooks and uppercut are going to be key to his attack when Volkanovski gets close, particularly if he’s looking to shoot for a takedown.

Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2

Aljamain Sterling