Significant Stats | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Key Stats: 5 KO/TKO wins (tied-5th all-time among WW), 50.1% significant strike accuracy (10th), 75% takedown defense

What It Means: “Gamebred” is a super crafty and technically clean striker with some really smooth and lethal boxing at the forefront of his attack. The combinations he throws are advanced, and he mixes up the shots well. His hook might be his best punch, but he has all the shots in the book. He particularly likes a tricky, switch-step overhand when he switches from orthodox to southpaw. From distance, he also likes to blast kicks to the body. He’s surprisingly strong along the fence in clinches, and he eagerly throws elbows and punches off the break once he gets space.

What to Look For in the Fight: Beyond all the bad blood permeating from this matchup between former teammates, this fight is going to likely come down to whether Masvidal can weather Covington’s grappling and for how long. Covington has an endless gas tank and doesn’t mind a gritty, grinding style of fighting with roots in his wrestling background. If Masvidal’s two fights against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman are anything from which to draw ideas about how this will play out, “Gamebred” needs to reserve his explosions for the right moments. Covington hasn’t shown the one-punch knockout power of the champion, but his volume and wrestling are on par with him, so how Masvidal thwarts Covington’s grappling and counters with knockout-worthy shots is key.

Co-Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

Rafael dos Anjos