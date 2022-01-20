Significant Stats | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

What It Means: Ngannou is one of the most intimidating fighters to step into the Octagon, and it’s because of his combination of power, explosiveness and controlled aggression he brings with him in each fight. “The Predator” is well aware of his own aura and the respect his opponents hold for his power, and he is able to dictate the terms of the fight because of it. His footwork and technique have tightened up immensely while in the UFC, and he doesn’t need to connect with a major shot to drop his foe. He implements a good low kick to destabilize his opponents, and when he leaps in with punches, they come in flurries. His defensive grappling has improved, and he now shows prowess in turning those moments into offensive opportunities for himself.

Ciryl Gane

Key Stats: 15:06 average fight time (3rd longest all-time among HW), +2.97 striking differential (4th all-time among HW), 62.8% significant strike defense (4th all-time among HW)

What It Means: “Bon Gamin” is one of the most technically proficient heavyweights the sport has seen. His combination of fluid movement and diverse striking often leaves opponents lost in a flurry of danger. Gane picks his entries smartly, either working off feints or waiting to counter, and he adapts quickly in the middle of rounds. He likes to pick opponents apart with low kicks, body kicks and quick punches. When he stays in the phone booth, he has a nice diversity in the elbows and knees he throws before evading danger. He also has some grappling abilities and skillful submissions as well.

What to Look For in the Fight: Essentially, the fight comes down to Gane’s speed and movement versus Ngannou’s power. That’s not to say Ngannou can’t walk Gane down himself, but the Frenchman has shown great defensive movement in his fights so far. How he deals with Ngannou leaping into range is key. If Ngannou is the composed version of himself we saw in his title-winning performance over Stipe Miocic, he should hold the center of the Octagon. However, Gane’s style can frustrate power punchers like Ngannou, and if the champion gets restless, it could leave him open for a bevy of counter shots. Whether Gane mixes in any grappling is up in the air, but it is an element Gane can bring to change the complexion of the fight ever so slightly.

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno

Key Stats: 3.44 strikes landed per minute (8th), 58.6% significant strike defense (4th), 47.7% takedown accuracy (3rd)

What It Means: “The Assassin Baby” has grown immensely from the submission wizard we met on The Ultimate Fighter. Although his wrestling and submissions are still very much his bread-and-butter, Moreno’s increased confidence and ability on the feet has made him a difficult puzzle to handle. His boxing is incredibly fluid, and he has slick defensive movement that he’ll utilize to counter with flurries to the head and body. His kicks come with setups and without much telegraphing, and if the fight does hit the ground, his limbs have great dexterity, and he can snatch a submission rather quickly.