Significant Stats | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

What It Means: Usman has a knack for imposing his will on his opponents, and as his overall game sharpens, so does his attack. His wrestling threat is always there, and he exhibits great control and patience in clinches. He chain wrestles well and is relentless in that aspect of his game. On the feet, he keeps things fundamental and is very effective with that. He likes to use front kicks to the body and will switch stances on occasion. His jab is varied and sharp, and when he keeps his combinations tight, he is a powerful puncher with real knockout power.

Colby Covington

Key Stats: 61 takedowns landed (tied-2nd all-time among WW), 1.85% bottom position percentage (5th all-time among WW), 49.6% control time percentage (7th all-time among WW)

What It Means: Covington is a pressure-heavy fighter with a never-ending motor, and he leans on that cardio to break his opponents down over the course of a fight. His striking is more combination-based, and he’ll pepper more shots than he sits down on, for the most part. He’ll uncork a few once his opponent is pinned against the cage, and he likes to shoot for a takedown, grapple, disengage and then reshoot to wear on his foe.