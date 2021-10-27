Significant Stats | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

Watch UFC
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of October 27, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira
Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz: Legendary Polish Power | UFC 267
Key Stats: 65.8% takedown defense (10th), 53.3% takedown accuracy (3rd all-time among LHW), 6 knockdowns landed (4th)
How To Watch UFC 267 In Your Country
What It Means: Although most of the attention around Blachowicz centers on his “Legendary Polish Power,” the light heavyweight champ is a well-rounded fighter. His grappling is often underrated, and he catches opponents off-guard when he snatches up a submission. He also exhibits good patience and control when against the cage or on the mat. When he separates from the clinch, Blachowicz is particularly dangerous with strikes off the break. On the feet, he is a fundamentally savvy striker with underrated body kicks when attacking from range.
Glover Teixeira
UFC 267 Countdown: Full Episode
Key Stats: 12 finishes (1st all-time among LHW), 6 submissions (1st all-time among LHW), 2.04 takedowns per 15 minutes
What It Means: Over the years, Teixeira has transformed from an outright knockout artist into a bulldozing presence whose grappling control wears down his opponents. Still, his punching power is there, but he is more patient and methodical with how he gets there. He is a sound grappler who isn’t in a rush to get the fight down and dish out damage from there. On the feet, his boxing is crisp, and he has plenty of weight coming on hooks and uppercuts.
UFC 267 COUNTDOWN: Blachowicz vs Teixeira | Yan vs Sandhagen | Full Episode
What to Look For in the Fight: It wouldn’t be surprising to see Teixeira try to grapple Blachowicz early to negate some of that Legendary Polish Power. However, Blachowicz is a good grappler in his own right, especially along the fence, and so that could leave Teixeira open to some counterpunches off his takedown attempts. On the feet, Blachowicz should be able to dictate the pace and range of the fight, but he’ll need to be mindful throwing his hands to make sure Teixeira doesn’t catch him.
Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen
Petr Yan
Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen Preview | UFC 267
Key Stats: 1.2 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd all-time among BW), 5.99 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among BW), +2.44 striking differential (4th all-time among BW)
UFC 267 FREE FIGHTS: Blachowicz vs Adesanya | Teixeira vs Smith | Sandhagen vs Moraes
What It Means: Yan has a particular affinity for violence that is unsettling in the most entertaining way. He’s a patient fighter, often waiting a few minutes in the opening round to see what his opponent has to offer before flipping a switch and taking control of the fight. He possesses some of the sharpest boxing in the promotion, and his power shots come without any real telegraph or windup. If the fight gets a little too comfortable, he has a strong wrestling game, as well, which he’ll use just to break up the rhythm of a fight. While he switches stances often, he’s defensively sound out of both.
Cory Sandhagen
Rise of Cory Sandhagen
Key Stats: 5.98 strikes landed per minute (4th all-time among BW), +1.88 striking differential (9th), 9:04 average fight time (4th shortest)
What It Means: A dynamic, rangy striker, Sandhagen has a diverse set of weapons he utilizes with a fluidity that is beautiful to watch. He likes to use front kicks to keep range a bit, and with his hands low, he’ll switch stances constantly to come from different angles. He is comfortable with his back to the cage walking his opponent into shots, and he has a knack for the spectacular. On the ground, he isn’t the best wrestler but does have a tricky submission game.
UFC 267 Fighters Seeking A 3-Peat
What to Look For in the Fight: Once the fight settles into itself, expect Yan to walk Sandhagen down and look to land boxing combinations. Sandhagen might want to keep the fight at a longer distance to best utilize his tools, and any time there’s some space between he and Yan, watch for spinning kicks and flying knees timed to Yan’s entries. Yan might try to control Sandhagen against the fence in clinches, and the Russian is tricky with the way he sets up his strikes exiting those exchanges.
Other Fights to Watch (Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker, Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev)
Islam Makhachev
Key Stats: 0.77 strikes absorbed per minute (1st all-time), 65.7% takedown accuracy (2nd all-time among LW), 45.4% top position percentage (3rd all-time among LW)
Entry Checklist For Etihad Arena | UFC 267
What It Means: Makhachev displays a similar type of wrestling and grappling control that his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov executed in his own reign over the lightweight division. While Makhachev is similar, he’s not a carbon copy. Makhachev is a bit rangier on the feet, and his striking is still improving. He is relentless, though, and once he gets on top of his opponent, it’s difficult for his foe to do anything but accept the position.
Dan Hooker
Key Stats: 90.5% takedown defense (3rd all-time among LW), 5.68 strikes landed per minute (6th all-time among LW), 0.74 knockdowns per 15 minutes (tied-3rd)
What It Means: Hooker is long and tall for the division, but he also carries great strength and a sense of leverage that allows him to fend off takedown attempts and gain control along the fence. When he can pick his shots, Hooker is a technically sharp kickboxer, but he’s not afraid of a brawl, either. His dexterity with his knees is impressive, and he does well to time them on opponents entering the pocket and reaching for his legs. At range, he’ll work off leg kicks and combine strikes off them.
What to Look For in the Fight: Every Makhachev fight comes down to whether his opponent can stuff his takedowns, even though his overall game has improved. Hooker is his toughest test and has a good defensive grappling track record, given his technique and frame, so it should be an intriguing fight. Hooker’s propensity for throwing well-timed knees is another fun factor. Makhachev can’t recklessly shoot if Hooker starts to get loose on the feet. That said, Makhachev does have some power, so Hooker can’t outright dismiss the strikes coming his way either.
Li Jingliang
Key Stats: 7 KO/TKO wins (4th all-time among WW), 0.88 knockdowns per 15 minutes (7th), 59% takedown defense
What It Means: “The Leech” is the perfect kind of well-rounded fighter who makes every fight competitive and entertaining because of his attitude and abilities. He’s physically strong and clean in his striking, and his punching combinations are especially dangerous. He can hang well in grappling exchanges, but he wants the fight to be a high-paced striking affair that spends some time in clinches along the fence.
*Khamzat Chimaev
Key Stats: 9.03 strikes landed per minute, 4.67 takedowns per 15 minutes, 3:13 average fight time
What It Means: Perhaps the biggest breakout star of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev could be the most intriguing unranked fighter on the roster. Chimaev is an athletic and vicious grappler who will dish out ground-and-pound punishment in every opportunity, but he also has wild power in his hands, as well. He has shown that one-punch power in previous professional fights, so that must be respected.
What to Look For in the Fight: Li is Chimaev’s biggest test yet, so it should show where “Borz” is in terms of the rest of the division. Chimaev has the grappling advantage at least pedigree-wise, but Li is no joke, and he could very well change the tide with just a couple of strikes. He’s a patient fighter who likes a high pace, and how Chimaev reacts to that approach is key.
*Hasn’t competed enough in weight class to qualify in UFC Record Book
Don’t miss the ESPN+ special presentation of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021. Please note special broadcast times — prelims begin at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.
A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira
