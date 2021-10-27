Significant Stats | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

Key Stats: 12 finishes (1st all-time among LHW), 6 submissions (1st all-time among LHW), 2.04 takedowns per 15 minutes

What It Means: Over the years, Teixeira has transformed from an outright knockout artist into a bulldozing presence whose grappling control wears down his opponents. Still, his punching power is there, but he is more patient and methodical with how he gets there. He is a sound grappler who isn’t in a rush to get the fight down and dish out damage from there. On the feet, his boxing is crisp, and he has plenty of weight coming on hooks and uppercuts.

UFC 267 COUNTDOWN: Blachowicz vs Teixeira | Yan vs Sandhagen | Full Episode

What to Look For in the Fight: It wouldn’t be surprising to see Teixeira try to grapple Blachowicz early to negate some of that Legendary Polish Power. However, Blachowicz is a good grappler in his own right, especially along the fence, and so that could leave Teixeira open to some counterpunches off his takedown attempts. On the feet, Blachowicz should be able to dictate the pace and range of the fight, but he’ll need to be mindful throwing his hands to make sure Teixeira doesn’t catch him.

Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen

Petr Yan