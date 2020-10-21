Significant Stats: UFC 254 Edition

Justin Gaethje

Key Stats: 7.74 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time), 59.2% significant strike accuracy (1st all-time among LW), 80% takedown defense

What It Means: The most exciting fighter in the sport holds that title because he is so willing and able to engage in firefights knowing he carries the bigger bombs. As of late, Gaethje has been more methodical and measured in his approach, which still makes him a busier striker than most on the roster. His boxing is clean, featuring smart, range-finding straight punches to set up his tight hooks and uppercuts. His best strikes might be his leg kicks. They come fast and frequently. He has also shown solid defensive wrestling stemming from his All-American pedigree.

What to Look For in the Fight: Nurmagomedov is going to shoot for a takedown, and that means we’ll see Gaethje wrestle the most he probably has since his college days as an actual wrestler. Gaethje is confident he’ll force Nurmagomedov to go through much more fire than he is accustomed in an attempt to get to Gaethje’s legs, and whether that means “The Highlight” is confident in his defensive ability or that he plans to lean on great footwork and counterstriking on Nurmagomedov’s shots is yet to be seen. Gaethje has shown the freakish power that only needs a small window to end fights, but Nurmagomedov has swallowed up everyone in his path regardless of their speed or power.

MORE UFC 254: Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Where We Stand: Lightweights

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker

Key Stats: +1.49 striking differential (tied 6th), 4.5 strikes landed per minute (8th), 30% takedown accuracy

What It Means: Whittaker is one of the faster middleweights on the feet while also carrying real power at 185 pounds. His lead hand is sneaky and swift on both jabs and hooks, often coming out of his opponent’s line of sight because he carries it so low. He makes good use of a varied leg attack, from conventional kicks to the oblique-style stomp Jon Jones employs. He also has a solid wrestling base that allows him to keep his opponent honest and on their toes if the fight gets stale on the feet. He is technically sound, but he does love to engage furiously in the pocket.

*Jared Cannonier

Key Stats: 3.72 strikes landed per minute, 66% striking defense, 51% takedown defense

What It Means: Cannonier is a stalking presence in the Octagon, often walking forward and absorbing some damage without flinching much at all while he waits for his opportunity. His kicking game is clean and sneaky, and his leg kicks are especially heavy. His long reach (77.5-inches on his 5-foot-11 frame) stays tight and high until he unleashes bombs. His power is evident in big looping punches as well as short and tight ones. In the clinch, Cannonier is strong and can utilize that strength to reverse positions or find an advantageous one.

What to Look For in the Fight: Both fighters have shown an ability to patiently find their ways to implement their offense to devastating impact in the past, but as this fight provides just three rounds to work with, the sense of urgency in the first round could be high. Cannonier is the more straightforward of the two fighters in terms of angles taken, and he does a good job cutting off his opponent. Whittaker is probably the faster and more agile of the two and is strong in his ability to dart in and out of range quickly. How much of this fight occurs in grappling exchanges could be pivotal as well - Whittaker is the most proven wrestler, but Cannonier’s overall strength gives a lot of problems.