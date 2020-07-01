Significant Stats: UFC 253 Edition

Paulo Costa

Key Stats: 8.43 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time), 57.8% significant striking accuracy (3rd all-time among MW), 7:17 average fight time (5th shortest)

What It Means: Costa fights at a pace that almost feels exhausting to watch because of the output he maintains over the course of his fights. Of course, all but one of his fights – a Fight of the Night win over Yoel Romero – have made it to the judges’ scorecards, but Costa has shown a malicious ability to maraud forward at all costs. For all the forward pressure he puts on, he also throws with evil intentions, but not with complete abandonment. Costa is always looking for a finish, but he does throw a variety of attacks when he picks up on how his opponent reacts to his pressure. He’ll often wing wide punches, but he doesn’t just head hunt, mixing in heavy body punches and kicks into his attack until his foe melts.

What to Look For in the Fight: This is a battle of two contrasting styles that effectively do the same thing. Adesanya’s constant feinting and patient striking, paired with his defensive skills, shuts down and befuddles his opponent’s attack. Costa, on the other hand, swarms his opponent with constant pressure and powerful strikes. Both men render their opponents helpless and without much ability to dictate any portion of the fight. Costa’s fights feel like long sprints, while Adesanya’s bouts feel like a game of chess. Both are versions of beautiful violence, and how the distinct paces clash will be as big an indicator as any in terms of who will take home the middleweight belt.