Significant Stats: UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal

Key Stats: 4.75 strikes landed per minute (9th), 49.4% significant strike accuracy (9th), 78% takedown defense

What It Means: Jorge Masvidal is as crafty and intelligent a fighter as any on the roster and carries real knockout power. Explosive, technical, and sharp, don’t mistake Masvidal’s technical prowess for a fighter who is looking to outpoint his opponent. Riding a three-fight winning streak, with each victory coming by stoppage, Masvidal’s self-described “resurrection” has resulted in an enhanced sense of finishing instincts.

What to Look For in the Fight: Kamaru Usman’s path of least resistance is always going to live in his ability to wrestle, so his priority likely leans that way, but if Jorge Masvidal can keep it on the feet long enough to unleash a few powerful bombs, he can thwart the champion. Masvidal isn’t only looking for the home run strike, though. He’ll set his traps and find his spots unless he has something special planned like he did against Ben Askren, but even so, Usman’s sheer dominance hasn’t found an equal yet.