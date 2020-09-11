Significant Stats: September 12

Other Fights to Watch (Roxanne Modafferi vs Andrea Lee)

Roxanne Modafferi

Key Stats: 32.3% takedown accuracy (3rd all-time among WFLW), 35.3% control time percentage (3rd all-time among WFLW), 1:48:32 total fight time (1st all-time among WFLW)

What It Means: Few have been around the game as long as Roxanne Modafferi, and “The Happy Warrior” has kept improving along the way. That said, her bread and butter is in grappling scenarios, whether it is against the fence in the clinch or on the mat. The jiu-jitsu ace has shown an ability to both control her opponent, neutralizing any offense coming her way, or to attack with submissions. She really has seen it all, and she continues to show an elevation in her striking, particularly when it comes to blending an attack into a grappling situation.