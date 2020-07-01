Significant Stats: October 17 Edition

Chan Sung Jung

Key Stats: 0.8 knockdowns per 15 minutes (5th), 75% takedown defense (tied-6th), 4.58 strikes landed per minute

What It Means: Arguably the only fighter on the roster who is up there with Justin Gaethje in terms of guaranteed action, “The Korean Zombie” is must-see television every single time he makes his Cranberries-themed walk to the Octagon. While he’s always been a power puncher, he actually has more submissions on his professional record, including the first twister in the Octagon. In his last two fights against Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, he has shown an improvement in striking – as hard as that is to believe – most evident in subtle shifts in his footwork and adjustments in strategy working under Eddie Cha.

What to Look For in the Fight: For the lack of more analytical writing, this fight has every reason to be a banger. Both guys have consistently delivered exciting fights throughout their respective careers and, more often than not, those wars end with an exciting knockout or submission. While Zombie’s last three wins have come via first-round knockout, he’ll have a tough task in extending that record given Ortega’s ability to walk through a heavy barrage and turn the tables. It’s Ortega’s first fight since his failed title shot against Max Holloway in December 2018, and whether that means there’s been a transformation of any sort or just a recalibration to the kind of fighter Ortega is growing into, he gets tested with fire against Chan Sung Jung. The best advice when watching this fight: do not for any reason take your eyes off the TV when these two finally step into the Octagon together.

Co-Main Event: Katlyn Chookagian vs Jessica Andrade

Katlyn Chookagian

Key Stats: 62.1% significant strike defense (6th all-time among WFLW), 4.35 strikes landed per minute (5th all-time among WFLW), 14:26 average fight time (5th-longest all-time among WFLW)

What It Means: Tall and rangy for the division, the “Blonde Fighter” is a technical wizard on the feet. More often than not, the fight is played out at her pace, her distance and at her command. Whether she is countering or pressing forward, Chookagian does a good job mixing up her attack between kicks and clean boxing combinations. Because of her ability to manage distance, she makes life tough on her opponent in terms of getting their own attack going. Chookagian is also underrated on the ground and has solid wrestling as well as an educated jiu-jitsu game.

Jessica Andrade

Key Stats: 54.8% takedown accuracy (2nd all-time among WSW), 6.88 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among WSW), 3 KO/TKO wins (1st all-time among WSW)

What It Means: “Bate Estaca” is an outright powerful fighter in all aspects of the game. She carries real power in her punches, but her strength really shines in close quarters during grappling exchanges in the fight. Andrade loves to elevate her opponents before powerfully slamming them to the canvas, which she famously did to win the belt against Rose Namajunas. At all moments in the fight, Andrade can end things in a blink either on the feet, on the ground or through moving the fight from the feet to the ground in devastating fashion.

What to Look For in the Fight: In Andrade’s flyweight debut, she gets the cream of the 125-pound crop in Chookagian. How Andrade goes about closing the distance is key. Chookagian is about eight inches taller than Andrade with about the same advantage in reach, so the general consensus would be that Chookagian will try to utilize her footwork and long striking – a pair of her strongest tools – to keep Andrade at bay. Andrade, though, has almost always fought taller competition, including when she fought at bantamweight. If Andrade can get inside, Chookagian’s jiu-jitsu game will get tested, and that, as well as off breaks in clinch situations, is where Andrade can likely do the most damage.

Other Fights to Watch (Gillian Robertson vs Poliana Botelho)

Gillian Robertson

Key Stats: 62.6% top position percentage (4th all-time), 4 submission wins (1st all-time among WFLW), 52.4% takedown accuracy (2nd all-time among WFLW)

What It Means: The woman with the most submissions in women’s UFC history, Robertson has a slightly unorthodox way of looking for the tap, often prioritizing submission over position instead of the fundamental vice versa. While she has grown in confidence with her striking, grappling is Robertson’s world, and there, she has also shown improved ground-and-pound. All five of her UFC wins have come via submission or TKO, so if Robertson gets her hand raised at the end of the fight, it almost surely left the judges out of it.