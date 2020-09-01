Significant Stats: October 10 Edition

Cory Sandhagen

Key Stats: 6.94 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among BW), +2.32 striking differential (6th all-time among BW), 8:12 average fight time (7th all-time among BW)

What It Means: At 5-foot-11 with a reach to match, Sandhagen at his best controls range and timing with a deft touch. He has a looseness to his movement and striking that makes it hard for opponents to find their own timing and rhythm. When Sandhagen is dictating the pace, he is often pressing forward and cutting his opponent off from all angles. He doesn’t necessarily have one-punch power, but his technique is clean, and he flows with his combinations well without ever overextending himself. He has a solid ground game as well and is able to use his long limbs to fish out a submission in different scenarios.

What to Look For in the Fight: In every Moraes fight, fans and opponents should be keen on staying locked in early in the fight. He explodes out of the gate once he finds his range. With that in mind, though, Sandhagen has made his money in staying just out of the way of strikes while tagging his opponent with his own attacks. While this is Sandhagen’s first main event and thus his first five-round fight, it’ll be interesting to see how he chooses to stretch the fight’s length against the explosiveness of Moraes.

Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza vs Makwan Amirkhani

Edson Barboza

Key Stats: 80.8% takedown defense (tied 8th among LW), 7 KO/TKO wins (tied 1st all-time among LW), 4.08 strikes landed per minute

What It Means: Barboza showed in his featherweight debut against Dan Ige that his signature speed very much carries down a division, and he remains one of the most dangerous and diverse strikers in all of MMA. His takedown defense is solid, as well, and if Barboza can fend off a grappling attack, few can match the quickness and range-management that allows the Brazilian to land so many devastating kicks, especially to the legs. When Barboza is flowing, he can tear down an opponent from bottom to top and look good while doing so.