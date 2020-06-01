SIGNIFICANT STATS: JULY 18 EDITION

Joseph Benavidez

Key Stats: 5 knockout wins (1st all-time among FLW), 3.99 strikes landed per minute (5th all-time among FLW), 17 total fights (1st all-time among FLW)

What It Means: No other flyweight has more Octagon experience than Joseph Benavidez, and throughout his career, he has shown a propensity for landing the power shot. Moreover, his best skill might come in the grappling department. Few flyweights can scramble at the level Benavidez can, making him a hard puzzle to figure out in the Octagon.

What to Look For in the Fight: The first matchup showed a bit of each fighter doing what he does best. Benavidez darted in and out throwing heavy combinations, but Figueiredo had more significant moments, including a deep armbar attempt in the first round that Benavidez scrambled to escape and the finishing strike in the second round. What adjustments Benavidez makes now that he felt Figueiredo’s power and what Figueiredo changes after seeing Benavidez’s speed and well-rounded attack makes the difference in the rematch.