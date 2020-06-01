Significant Stats: July 15 Edition

Dan Ige

Key Stats: 49.8% significant strike accuracy, 2.15 takedowns per 15 minutes, 4.12 strikes landed per minute

What It Means: Dan Ige is always down for a scrap. Composed and well-rounded, he packs real power in his punches and, with a 71-inch reach compared to his 5-foot-7 frame, he is deceptively long when advancing. His wrestling background allows him to mix things up well and change levels, but he’s an all-action kind of fighter wherever the fight goes.

What to Look For in the Fight: The general consensus has this pivotal featherweight matchup likely playing out on the feet, but Ige’s grappling acumen (Division-III wrestling and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt) provides a wrinkle in the exchanges if Kattar starts to distance himself with his striking. Kattar’s takedown defense has proven tough enough to keep opponents honest, and Ige’s current streak has shed light on his ability to adjust on the fly and find his path to victory. Kattar likely has the technical edge in striking, but both men carry real knockout power and a penchant for ending fights before the final horn.